‘Giroud is unjustly criticised’ – Deschamps hails striker after ending drought

— 10th September 2018

Goal

The Chelsea forward ended his run of games without a goal for Les Bleus, having failed to find the net during their run to the World Cup trophy.

Didier Deschamps hailed Olivier Giroud for ending his international goal drought and securing a 2-1 Nations League win for France over Netherlands.

Giroud went through the entirety of Les Bleus’ triumphant 2018 World Cup campaign without finding the net but the Chelsea striker was on hand to net a 74th-minute winner in Paris after Ryan Babel cancelled out Kylian Mbappe’s early opener on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Giroud is now France’s fourth-highest scorer in history, with 32 to his name, and Deschamps warmly praised a selfless performer.

READ ALSO 2019: Sheriff can’t deliver Borno to Buhari – Bwala

“I am very happy for Olivier Giroud,” the head coach told M6 .

“He’s very helpful for us and he’s given us the win. He’s often unjustly criticised.

“He’s very important to the team. We need him.”

Giroud’s volley from Benjamin Mendy’s cross meant the Stade de France could enjoy the post-match World Cup celebration party with greater gusto.

“There’s a great atmosphere and it’s going to continue,” Deschamps added.

“It was the first game at Stade de France after the World Cup. Having this communion with all the people present, we had to do it [win] and we will enjoy it.”

