Kepa

Bilbao’s Kepa pays 80m euro release fee, ahead of record Chelsea move

— 8th August 2018

NAN

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has paid his 80 million-euro (71.9 million pounds) buy-out clause to break his contract with the Spanish side, ahead of a reported move to Chelsea.

The 23-year-old is expected to sign for the Premier League side on Wednesday, with current goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois poised to move to Real Madrid.

“La Liga has confirmed to us that Kepa Arrizabalaga has fulfilled the requirements for the unilateral termination of his contract with Athletic Club,” said Bilbao in a statement.

“(He has ended) the relationship that linked him to us since the 2004-05 season and the amount of compensation established in the contract has been deposited.”

READ ALSO Osinbajo got Buhari’s nod before Lawal Daura’s sack – Presidency

At 80 million euros, Arrizabalaga will become the most expensive goalkeeper in football history, ahead of Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, who moved from AS Roma for 75 million euros earlier in the transfer window.

After being strongly linked to Real Madrid, Arrizabalaga signed a new deal with Bilbao in January which raised his release fee to 80 million.

Chelsea Coach Maurizio Sarri praised Arrizabalaga on Tuesday night.

“I saw (Kepa) one year ago. My first impression was that he is a very good goalkeeper, very young but very good,” said the Italian.

INEC

2019: INEC sensitises Delta voters on CVR, PVCs

— 8th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Worried by the level of apathy in the on going Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, organised a road show along major streets of Asaba, Delta State capital to sensitise residents on the need to register and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the…

  • INEC

    NASS leadership in closed-door meeting with INEC

    — 8th August 2018

    The leadership of the National Assembly are currently in a closed-door meeting with the management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The federal lawmakers led by Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara are in closed door meeting with Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu. The meeting is being…

  • NASS

    Northern groups want Tinubu, Oshiomhole, others investigated over NASS invasion

    — 8th August 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna Two Northern groups, Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) and the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) have appealed to the Federal Government to investigate suspected collaborators in the invasion of the National Assembly, on Tuesday. In a separate statements issued and signed by the President of the groups, Abdulazeez Suleiman and Shettima Yerima for…

  • IDPs

    Over 5,000 Zamfara IDPs now back home – Army

    — 8th August 2018

    NAN Over 5,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have returned to their villages in Zamfara following clearance operation conducted by the military against bandits terrorising communities in the state. The Army had launched Operation Sharan Daji to dislodge the bandits and secure communities that had come under attacks in recent months from bandits hitherto operating freely…

  • LAUTECH

    LAUTECH ASUU begins warning strike over 10 months salary arrears

    — 8th August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso branch, has commenced a two-week warning strike over 10 months salary arrears owed the workers. The lecturers commenced the strike, on Wednesday, due to poor funding of the university by the Oyo and Osun States that jointly own…

