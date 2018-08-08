– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Osinbajo got Buhari’s nod before Lawal Daura’s sack – Presidency
8th August 2018 - UPDATED: I’ll leave if impeached as required by law – Saraki
8th August 2018 - I won’t retrench workers if…, says Osun APC candidate, Oyetola
8th August 2018 - Ekiti guber Tribunal: PDP gets Order Ex-parte to serve petition on APC, Fayemi by pasting, courier service
8th August 2018 - Lagos transports 1,273 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Hajj
8th August 2018 - Nigeria loses female pilgrim in Saudi Arabia
8th August 2018 - Experts urge FG to revive refineries to reduce fuel import
8th August 2018 - Defender Ben Mee signs new 3-year deal with Burnley
8th August 2018 - ATP begins bid process for post-2020 Tour Finals host city
8th August 2018 - NASS invasion: Saraki lauds Osinbajo, says ‘we won’t tolerate gangstersim’
Home / Cover / National / Osinbajo got Buhari’s nod before Lawal Daura’s sack – Presidency
PRESIDENCY

Osinbajo got Buhari’s nod before Lawal Daura’s sack – Presidency

— 8th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency, on Wednesday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari gave his nod for the sack of Lawal Daura as Director General of Department of State Services (DSS) by the acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the clarification when State House Correspondents sought to know if  the president sanctioned Daura’s sack.

Adesina, who spoke after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by the acting President, said the Presidency was one, adding that there was no way such a decision would have been taken without unanimity.

The Presidential Spokesman’s said, “What we will like to say for the umpteenth time is that the Presidency is one. Whenever the President is proceeding on vacation he transmits power to the Vice President, who then becomes the acting president. On this occasion he also did that.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: I’ll leave if impeached as required by law – Saraki

“So, the acting President has all the powers of a president. Now it’s a matter then of decency and we know that the acting President is a decent man. There is no tussle for power. There is no tough battle between him and the president.

“When something like what happened yesterday (Tuesday) will happen, there then will be unanimity. There is no way there won’t be unanimity on that kind of decision. It’s not something that will be discussed with the press but know that there was unanimity in the decision.”

Osinbajo had condemned, in strong terms, what he called, the unauthorised takeover of the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, describing it “as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all acceptable notions of law and order.”

In a three-paragraph statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Acting President, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the “unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.

“By this statement, Prof. Osinbajo is consequently assuring Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PRESIDENCY

Osinbajo got Buhari’s nod before Lawal Daura’s sack – Presidency

— 8th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency, on Wednesday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari gave his nod for the sack of Lawal Daura as Director General of Department of State Services (DSS) by the acting President Yemi Osinbajo. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the clarification when State House Correspondents sought…

  • SARAKI

    UPDATED: I’ll leave if impeached as required by law – Saraki

    — 8th August 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has declared that he is not desperate to stay in office. He, however, believed his removal from office should be done in accordance with laid down rules which requires that a two-thirds majority of the upper chamber before the President of the Senate could be removed. READ ALSO: I won’t retrench…

  • APC

    I won’t retrench workers if…, says Osun APC candidate, Oyetola

    — 8th August 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the September 22 election in Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has said that he would not retrench workers, if elected. Oyetola , in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Osogbo, said now that the country is out of recession and…

  • FAYEMI

    Ekiti guber Tribunal: PDP gets Order Ex-parte to serve petition on APC, Fayemi by pasting, courier service

    — 8th August 2018

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate for the  July 14 poll, Kolapo Olusola, on Wednesday, got approval from the election Tribunal sitting in Ado-Ekiti, state capital, to serve notice of Petition, and other accompanying processes it filed to challenge the declaration of All Progressives Congress (APC)’s John Kayode Fayemi as winner by…

  • 1,273

    Lagos transports 1,273 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Hajj

    — 8th August 2018

    NAN Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, the Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs says a total of 1,273 pilgrims have so far been transported to Saudi Arabia for the 2018 Hajj. AbdulLateef, who doubles as the Amir-ul Hajj, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos. “So far,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share