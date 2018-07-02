The Sun News
Biglia quits Argentina

— 2nd July 2018

Lucas Biglia has announced his retirement from international football in the wake of Argentina’s elimination from the World Cup.

The Albiceleste was defeated 4-3 by France after a thrilling knockout match in Kazan, despite leading 2-1 early in the second half.

The 32-year-old played 58 times for his country after debuting in 2011, but was an unused substitute against Les Bleus, and hopes the next generation of players can take Argentina back to the top.

“We had our best performance up until going 2-1 up,” Biglia told Fox Sports.

“This is football. We leave with great sadness because it is the end of the road for some of us. I hope that those who follow can work with less pressure and take Argentina to where it deserves to be.

“It’s time for me to step aside, to be honest with myself, to say there is a new generation rich with talent and it is time for them to take over.”

Biglia’s announcement comes after fellow midfielder Javier Mascherano also declared he would retire from the national team.

