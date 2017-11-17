Biafra: MASSOB alleges harassment, seizure of property by Army

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), otherwise known as Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) has alleged that men of the Nigerian Army harassed and conscripted their property along Afikpo-Owerri Road.

Briefing newsmen after their meeting in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, MASSOB-BIM leader in Ebonyi South, Mr. Sunday Ezaka, accused the military of seizing their properties while they were returning from Owerri, Imo State.

He lamented that despite the non-violence posture being maintained by the freedom seekers, security agencies have been harassing, arresting and locking them up in prisons.

“Last time when we were coming back from Owerri at Masters Energy checkpoint in Abia mounted by the military, three of our vehicles were stopped and we were ordered to come out.

“They saw that we were MASSOB-BIM in our uniforms; they asked why we should wear the uniforms with all our logos and handouts written Biafra. They said we should hand over our books, handouts and uniforms to them and up till now, they have not called us for a recovery of our property.

“They seized 50 of our security uniforms, 10 handouts books titled Echo Biafra, 15 shoes, 50 T-shirts on MASSOB security and 50 boots. They said they were going to investigate, but till now they have not called us for claims. On September 13, the Area Command of Afikpo Police Division came and pulled down our sign post from our secretariat at Amasiri, Okigwe Road,” he said.

Reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s call on Igbo to forget about Biafra and embrace one Nigeria, Ezaka said the actualisation of Biafra is a must.

“ Biafra is possible and you will soon see it. MASSOB-BIM started the Biafra struggle. I saw in the national dailies that Buhari visited Ebonyi state and said Igbo don’t need Biafra. I want to let him know that he is making a mistake by uttering such comment,” Ezaka said.