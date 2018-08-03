Beware of people around you, Bauchi APC chieftain tells Buhari

Paul Orude, Bauchi

A defeated contestant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Bauchi South senatorial district bye-election, Alhaji Ahmed Shuaibu, has described the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Bauchi to canvass votes for APC for the senatorial district as ‘unfortunate.’

Shuaibu made the assertions while reacting to the development within the party, in a press conference, he addressed at the NUJ Press Center, on Friday.

He advised the President to be careful with politicians around him who are deceitful and could lead him to destruction.

He warned President Buhari not to allow his credibility and integrity built over the years to be wasted by those he described as political jobbers who are only interested in their selfish ego.

“I appalled by the level of hypocrisy to such a good gentle man who has earned respect of Nigerians home and abroad. Buhari was misled to come and clean their own appalling situation.

READ ALSO: Group wants collaboration with NDLEA to fight drug abuse in FCT

“The Governor of Bauchi State connived with the APC national chairman to come to Bauchi for the flagging off campaign for the candidate of the APC knowing full well that I have written dated July 26, which I addressed to the National Chairman of our party.

“My petition is against the conduct of the primaries which was duly acknowledged by the national chairman”.

He alleged that the party primary that produced Lawal Yahaya Gumau as the candidate of the APC was full of fraud, manipulation and politics of hatred against him accusing Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of openly showing his preference for a particular aspirant over others.

The politician added that he had it on good authority that the delegates were directed to give him only seven votes representing the seven local government areas that make up the Bauchi south senatorial district saying, “but to my surprise, I got 8 votes during the primaries which is a demonstration of sabotage against the Governor’s directives as it relate to his person.

He further alleged that the governor was planning to have a stooge who he can easily displaced at the end of his tenure to pave way for him (the Governor) to be able to go to the senate.

Though he declared that he remains a member of the APC, he, however, said he would ensure that every injustice within the party was fought no matter what it will cost him saying that, “since I left the PDP with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to form the defunct ACN, I have not moved elsewhere and I don’t intend to move out of the APC”.

READ ALSO: AMVCA: An appraisal of continental reward platform

Ahmed Shuaibu who broke down in tears while answering questions from journalists said that if President Muhammadu Buhari did not take precaution, he would be misled to take actions that could jeopardise his credibility and political antecedents.

On the insinuations that he lost the primaries because of his political irrelevance in the state he reacted by saying that, “In all the places I have served, I have never been found wanting. I am politically relevant not in Bauchi State alone but all over the country. I have worked so hard to earn my credibility over the years”.