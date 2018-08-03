AMVCA: An appraisal of continental reward platform

The AMVCA Industry Merit Award, which kicked off with the awards in 2013, is another strong selling point of the platform that further enhances its integrity. Aside the filmmakers currently working in the industry and who can put up works eligible for awards, there are other industry veterans who have done amazing, brilliant work in their prime and who deserve recognition in a continent not well-known for its prowess in celebrating veterans. It is for these veterans that the Industry Merit Awards exists. Filmmakers, but almost “forgotten heroes” such as Amaka Igwe, Sadiq Daba, Chika Okpala, Pete Edochie, Bukky Ajayi and Olu Jacobs have been recipients of the Industry Merit Award. In Ajayi’s case, the AMVCA was almost impeccable with the timing of recognising her with the award. She died just a few months later but she undoubtedly would have died a happy woman knowing that her efforts were recognised by Africa through AMVCA’s Industry Merit Awards.

Also, of all the things under the sun one may accuse the AMVCA of, shoddy organisation of its ceremonies cannot be one of them. Someone who has read more than one of my articles will know that I am a huge fan of how the organisers put together the event. The glitz and glamour of it all are something they take seriously, and whether we like it or not, the glitz and glamour are some of the reasons we want to watch, say, the Academy Awards or the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA). This, of course, quaffs a lot of money. Someone notable in the industry once threw a shade in the direction of the AMVCA when he claimed that the awards platform on whose Jury he sat was “not a popularity contest”. Good! The AMVCA has never claimed to be a popularity contest and most of our criticisms should take cognizance of that. AMVCA has been more about celebrating the “show” in showbiz and it is wrong for us to fault the organisers for choosing the water they wish to swim in. The AMVCA has chosen an ocean to celebrate African filmmakers, especially the previously neglected female gender and it is doing brilliant work swimming in that ocean. The AMVCA is not perfect, no award platform in the world is. But it is, without a doubt, the biggest, grandest and most important celebration of film and television talent in Africa; and given its stellar track record, successes and growth, there is no evidence to suggest that the crown will be shifting heads anytime soon.