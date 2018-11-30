Imagine a planned short trip from Lagos to Abuja, slated for only three hours, lasting virtually 12 hours stretch, part of which was seven hours wait at the departure lounge of the domestic airport in Lagos. The resultant stress (we are all human beings, whatever the age) majorly accounted for the absence of this column for two consecutive weeks. You are all on your own as age plays no role in facilitating, reducing or rescuing from the inevitable stress. It is therefore joyful to be back.

While away, or to be specific, while struggling to be back on feet, Nigeria (next only to United States) remained the place of action fun, controversy and sensational development in the polity while the economy refuses to collapse. These are what set Nigeria apart, at least in Africa.

One of which can best be described as fun and fury, the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the Nigerian-born British leader of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) took a new dimension for a long time after the trial began, Kanu was refused bail presumably on grounds of security. Such are political trials. After series of agitation and pleas by both his defence counsel and supporters, Kanu was eventually granted bail in the sum of one hundred million naira. And who was best placed to guarantee such bail then a National Assembly member from an Abia Senatorial District, Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe. For an ordinary Nigerian, the sum of one hundred million naira might be whopping but the amount is not more than chicking feed for a member of Nigeria’s National Assembly, considering the earning capacity of those guys.

Still, all suretees carry some risk even if merely routine in nature since, on the average, accused rarely eventually fail to show up for trial. But that was not to be in Nnamdi Kanu’s case. Rather miraculously, Kanu reportedly disappeared from his erstwhile fortress of a house in Umuahia. These generated series of speculations. Did Kanu escape from Nigeria? After all, he holds double nationality. Was he abducted by Nigeria’s security forces? If so, what had been his fate? Where was he? Meanwhile, Nigerian security forces denied abducting Nnamdi Kanu. Family, friends and associates raised alarm. Was his disappearance stage-managed? If so, towards what end? Was Nnamdi Kanu still alive?

When trial resumed, Senator Abaribe, like any other suretee was expected to produce the accused but he (Abaribe) was helpless as he demanded the army should produce Nnamdi Kanu, the implication of which was that the accused was abducted from his house at Umuahia. The army denied holding Kanu.

The court, insisting on the appearance of Kanu, adjourned the case several times while putting the onus on his suretee Senator Abaribe to produce the accused. Eventually, the court invoked its authority by forfeiting Senator Abaribe’s bail bond of one hundred million naira as suretee.

Ordinarily, that is not more than ordinary dent on Senator Abaribe as, for a long time in the future, he may not be eligible to stand as suretee for any accused granted bail, provided he himself will ever take such a risk again, even for a blood relation. But, a more fundamental issue arises. The issue of trust among friends or even relations.

At the root of any offer of suretee is presumed confidence that the accused will either voluntarily show up or be produced on the day of trial. After all, there were cases in the past where suretees withdrew their offer. No doubt, Senator Abaribe would be uncomfortable by the disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu whose whereabout, so far, is unknown, apart from the fact that he is alive. What effect will this episode of Kanu’s failure to show up have on other potential Nigerian suretees in the long term? There is no doubt about the liberal stance of the judge in this case, such that by the time he revoked Kanu’s bail and forfeited Abaribe’s bail bond of one hundred million naira, there could be no criticism. The end game was that Kanu could still not be produced.