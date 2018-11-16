NAN

Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South in the Senate on Friday called on the Federal Government to institutionalise peace among the tribes and federating units of the country.

Abaribe made the appeal when members of Pearl Trade West Africa (PTWA), an NGO, visited in Abuja on Friday.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that government was the only body capable of restoring lasting peace among religious and ethnic groups in Nigeria.

He explained that government having the sole instruments of coercion was best positioned to chart the cause of peaceful coexistence, especially in a heterogeneous nation like Nigeria.

The Senator condemned the reckless use of hate speeches by some appointees of government, warning that it was capable of causing acrimony.

“There is very serious intolerance going on in the country even among same ethnic groups.

“Nigerians need to be their brothers’ keepers and government has to do much in that aspect,’’ Abaribe said.

Also, Ms Ijeoma Akwara, President of Pearl Trade West Africa (PTWA), called for tolerance among Nigerians for national integration.

Akwara said the imperatives of peaceful coexistence which could only be realised through religious and tribal tolerance.

She promised to continue to pursue unity and peace in Nigeria through reorientation and sensitisation of the people with the support of stakeholders.

NAN reports that Pearl Trade West Africa (PTWA) is an NGO promoting international day for tolerance.