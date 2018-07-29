Benue Tax Board cuts tariffs on produce, forestry items

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has reduced the tariffs on produce and forestry items to more the 50 percent in conformity with legal provisions.

BIRS Chairman, Mr. Terzungwe Atser, who disclosed this, on Friday, at a meeting with revenue consultants in his office, in Makurdi, stated that it was unlawful for tax payers to be charged ridiculous levies.

He said the board frowned at the reasons given by many tax payers in the state ranging from the high rate and multiple taxes by the tax collectors, a development they noted, had sent some multi million naira companies out of the state.

“It is regrettable that some firms like Olam Farms, Benue Breweries Limited, Ostrich Bakeries amongst others have had to leave Benue State as a result of arbitrarily high tax rate and or multiple taxes.

“Indeed, some items were not taxable and those taxable ones were over taxed. I therefore urge all contractors and tax collectors to ensure compliance with the adjusted tariffs.”

Atser vowed that the board under his leadership would not allow tax payers to be subjected to unnecessary levies which in most cases does not get to the government treasury.

“I will ensure that only legitimate levies and taxes will be charged and collected. From now onwards, the new tariffs should commence and the old one suspended with immediate effect,” he stated.

The BIRS boss while disclosing that a new task force to checkmate illegal check points in the state has been constituted with a directive to bring to book, anyone caught operating a check point not authorized by BIRS, also charged those debtor contractors to remit their collections to the board or risk termination of their contracts.