– The Sun News
Latest
29th July 2018 - Ogun 2019: Why we staged protest at Tinubu’s residence – APC group
29th July 2018 - Abductors of ex-Ondo LG chair demand N20m ransom
29th July 2018 - Why we’re interested in Nigeria’s mining industry, by South Korea
29th July 2018 - FG moves to revive textile industries
29th July 2018 - Princess Latifat Momodu: How I became Olokun ambassador
29th July 2018 - Kwankwaso’s defection, Kano and implications for 2019
29th July 2018 - Keke rider’s wife gives birth to 5 babies
29th July 2018 - Elections: Vote buying, a looming monster
29th July 2018 - APC chieftain docked for alleged rape, remanded to prison
29th July 2018 - Halt campaigns, don’t break INEC’s rule, Buhari urges supporters
Home / Elections / National / Ogun 2019: Why we staged protest at Tinubu’s residence – APC group
TINUBU

Ogun 2019: Why we staged protest at Tinubu’s residence – APC group

— 29th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A group, the APC Concerned Youths in the Ogun State, on Sunday, said that its protest at the Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos State residence of national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, was to appeal to him to prevail on Sen. Solomon Adeola to rescind his decision not to contest for governorship in Ogun State.

The group said this in a statement signed by its Secretary, Olanrewaju Savage, and made available to newsmen, in Abeokuta.

According to the group, the peaceful protest to Tinubu’s home  on Friday was to further press home their demand for the return of Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, to Ogun State.

They maintained that Adeola remained the only aspirant capable of saving APC from defeat in 2019 in the state.

Savage further stated that the group’s conviction on Yayi, was his wide acceptability by, not only party members, but people across the state.

“We know and believe Yayi is the best man for the job. We propose a better Ogun like Lagos and in him we know we can get whatever kind of development we hope for in Ogun State, because with his wealth of experience he will deliver even more than we expect.

READ ALSO: Abductors of ex-Ondo LG chair demand N20m ransom

“In the last three years, he has been on consultation tour across the 20 Local Governments in Ogun state and he is widely accepted.

“He cuts across all local governments unlike other aspirants who have shown interest in the race either directly or indirectly.

“He also cuts across the Senatorial Districts and is accepted, recognised, loved and supported by the people.

“It was for these reasons that we staged a peaceful protest to our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to prevail on Sen. Adeola to reconsider his governorship ambition in Ogun State, so that APC will not suffer defeat in 2019 in the state,” Savage’s stated in the statement.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TINUBU

Ogun 2019: Why we staged protest at Tinubu’s residence – APC group

— 29th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A group, the APC Concerned Youths in the Ogun State, on Sunday, said that its protest at the Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos State residence of national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, was to appeal to him to prevail on Sen. Solomon Adeola to rescind his decision not to contest for…

  • ABDUCTORS

    Abductors of ex-Ondo LG chair demand N20m ransom

    — 29th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Abductors of former chairman, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr. Dele Fagoriola, have demanded for a N20 million ransom from the family of the victim. A family source hinted that the abductors, on Sunday, established communication with the family of the former council chairman after the victim had spent…

  • MINNING

    Why we’re interested in Nigeria’s mining industry, by South Korea

    — 29th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The government of South Korea has expressed desire to invest in the Nigerian mining sector and renew the collaborative efforts of both countries. South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Lee In-tae, disclosed to newsmen in Abuja during a courtesy visit to the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Abubakar…

  • TEXTILE

    FG moves to revive textile industries

    — 29th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Several years after textile industries in the country had gone moribund, the Federal Government has concluded plans to resuscitate the sector by supplying the needed raw materials -cotton to all industries across the country. Acting Director-General of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Alex Akpa, who disclosed this to newsmen, during a press…

  • IMPLICATIONS

    Kwankwaso’s defection, Kano and implications for 2019

    — 29th July 2018

    One of the most visible implications of the present drama is that President Buhari is most unlikely to retain a commanding position in Kano any more. Desmond Mgboh, Kano. On Tuesday, the former governor of Kano State and strongman of Kano politics, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC)…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share