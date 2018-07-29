Ogun 2019: Why we staged protest at Tinubu’s residence – APC group

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A group, the APC Concerned Youths in the Ogun State, on Sunday, said that its protest at the Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos State residence of national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, was to appeal to him to prevail on Sen. Solomon Adeola to rescind his decision not to contest for governorship in Ogun State.

The group said this in a statement signed by its Secretary, Olanrewaju Savage, and made available to newsmen, in Abeokuta.

According to the group, the peaceful protest to Tinubu’s home on Friday was to further press home their demand for the return of Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, to Ogun State.

They maintained that Adeola remained the only aspirant capable of saving APC from defeat in 2019 in the state.

Savage further stated that the group’s conviction on Yayi, was his wide acceptability by, not only party members, but people across the state.

“We know and believe Yayi is the best man for the job. We propose a better Ogun like Lagos and in him we know we can get whatever kind of development we hope for in Ogun State, because with his wealth of experience he will deliver even more than we expect.

“In the last three years, he has been on consultation tour across the 20 Local Governments in Ogun state and he is widely accepted.

“He cuts across all local governments unlike other aspirants who have shown interest in the race either directly or indirectly.

“He also cuts across the Senatorial Districts and is accepted, recognised, loved and supported by the people.

“It was for these reasons that we staged a peaceful protest to our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to prevail on Sen. Adeola to reconsider his governorship ambition in Ogun State, so that APC will not suffer defeat in 2019 in the state,” Savage’s stated in the statement.