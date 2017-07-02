The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2017 - Benue: Police arrest alleged child abductors
2nd July 2017 - No plan to Islamise Nigeria, Onaiyekan tells Christians
2nd July 2017 - Sokoto: Half-hour rainstorm kills one, destroys 100 houses
2nd July 2017 - S. Africa: Early Warning Unit against Xenophobia yet to take off, says Nigerian envoy
2nd July 2017 - Every time I go to the lab, it is typhoid or malaria.
2nd July 2017 - FIFA Confederations Cup final:
2nd July 2017 - AGITATIONS: HOW BUHARI’S GOVT CAN SAVE NIGERIA – Col Tony Nyiam (RETD)
2nd July 2017 - NPFL: Plateau aims to maintain lead, as Akwa hosts Enyimba
2nd July 2017 - CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers Utd in make-or- mar game
2nd July 2017 - Barca demands £195m for Neymar
Home / Cover / National / Benue: Police arrest alleged child abductors

Benue: Police arrest alleged child abductors

— 2nd July 2017

The police in Benue state have arrested two women allegedly involved in the stealing of a nine months old baby from an under-aged nanny.

According to Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, who paraded the suspects along with five other criminal suspects during the commissioning of the junior officers’ mess, the suspects were intercepted by members of the Eminent Person’s Forum who suspected a foul play.

Over 200 locally made weapons and live ammunitions and cutlasses recovered, were exhibited, as part of the police scorecard in the last one year.

“We are assisting not just with information sharing but to also assist in specific areas of police/civil relations in policing members of the community that the police are drawn from to improve intelligence gathering for the overall society”.

Explaining the details of the arrest of the child thieves, he said, the nine months old baby was given that little girl and someone distracted her with an errand of N500, 00 and by the time she returns, the baby had been stolen to another community”.

The police boss commended collaboration between the force and the eminent person group for helping in intelligence gathering.

“We have achieved feedback mechanism with the collaboration of the Eminent Persons Forum.

“They tell us the things we need to improve on as criminal activities are on the decline, people are now willing to speak up when they see or suspect the commission of the crime, all because of confidence building between the police and the society”.

The clamp down on criminal activities like armed robbery, kidnapping and child theft, is yielding good results, especially with the passage of the capital punishment anti-kidnapping law 2017.

(Source: Today)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue: Police arrest alleged child abductors

— 2nd July 2017

The police in Benue state have arrested two women allegedly involved in the stealing of a nine months old baby from an under-aged nanny. According to Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, who paraded the suspects along with five other criminal suspects during the commissioning of the junior officers’ mess, the suspects were intercepted by members…

Share

  • No plan to Islamise Nigeria, Onaiyekan tells Christians

    — 2nd July 2017

    John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, has called on Christians, to rise up and Christianise Nigeria instead of complaining that Muslims want to Islamise the nation. Onaiyekan made the call in his homily at a Mass to celebrate the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of Perpertual Help Parish, Gwarinpa II on Sunday…

    Share

  • Sokoto: Half-hour rainstorm kills one, destroys 100 houses

    — 2nd July 2017

    One person died while more than 100 houses were destroyed when rainstorm swept through 15 villages in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Abdullahi Haruna, the Council Chairman told journalists on Sunday in Illela. Mr. Haruna said seven other persons, including a mother and her three children, sustained various degrees of injuries during the…

    Share

  • S. Africa: Early Warning Unit against Xenophobia yet to take off, says Nigerian envoy

    — 2nd July 2017

    The Nigerian High Commissioner in South Africa, Amb. Martin Cobham, says the Early Warning Unit (EWU) aimed at checking xenophobia in that country has not taken off. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama,  and his South African counterpart had agreed to set up the…

    Share

  • FIFA Confederations Cup final:

    — 2nd July 2017

    Chile, Germany go to war By Paul Erewuba Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, has said that nothing short of the Confederations Cup is good enough for his country. Yesterday, the Chilean was quoted to have boosted that Chile could prove they are the world’s best team and throw down a marker for next year’s World Cup…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share