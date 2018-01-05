The Sun News
Latest
5th January 2018 - Benue massacre : Ortom withdraws from all political activities till further notice
5th January 2018 - Bayelsa community deserted after brutal beheading, Military moves in
5th January 2018 - Arewa group raps Buhari over re-election bid
5th January 2018 - Benue killings: Buhari summons IGP, orders tight security
5th January 2018 - George Weah set for thanksgiving in The Synagogue Church
5th January 2018 - Bindow seeks financial support to families of fallen heroes
5th January 2018 - Kidnapping: NMA threatens withdrawal of services in C’River
5th January 2018 - Cult-related killing: Plot to declare Rivers unsafe underway, Wike alleges
5th January 2018 - China to host FOCAC 2018 Summit
5th January 2018 - Delta Ijaw APC leaders fault alleged disparity in Federal appointments
Home / Cover / National / Benue massacre : Ortom withdraws from all political activities till further notice

Benue massacre : Ortom withdraws from all political activities till further notice

— 5th January 2018

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that he is withdrawing from all political activities until the problem of herdsmen invasion of the Benue valley is over.
“I have decided to withdraw from every political activities until this problem is over. I cannot be a leader over dead people. 2019 is in God’s hand. This time, there is need for synergy, cooperation and unity among every Benue people across party lines.”
The governor who stated this during the emergency stakeholders meeting held at the new banquet hall of the Government House, in Makurdi, also urged all Benue sons and daughters to team up with his administration irrespective of their tribe, religion and political affiliation to bring to an end the incessant invasion of Benue communities and mindless killings of Benue people by herdsmen.
While noting that the issue at hand is beyond party politics, he said for the first time in many months, he had to personally call former Governor Gabriel Suswam and former Senate President David Mark to invite them for the emergency stakeholders meeting.
“Yesterday for the first time in months, I called the former governor, Gabriel Suswam and former Senate President, David Mark to inform them about the stakeholders meeting today but was told the former governor traveled out of the country. This issue is beyond party politics.”
The Governor who stated that he was not afraid of death in the course of the struggle stressed the need for Benue people to be united at this trying moment noted that the herdsmen were not coming just for grazing but to take over the land.
“These people are not coming for grazing but for occupation. It is not about grazing of cattle but about taking over the land.”
The governor revealed that already, additional troupes had been deployed to Benue even as the Deputy Inspector General of Police ((DIG) Habila Joshak has also arrived the state with a chopper for surveillance adding that a special anti terrorist force of the police whose operation would be beyond the shores of Benue State would be arriving the state on Saturday (tomorrow).

Various stakeholders who spoke at the meeting including former Senate President Ameh Ebute, Prof. David Iornem, Gen. Lawrence Onoja (rtd.), Chief Edward Ujege among others stressed the need for everyone to support the state government in the onerous task of bringing the incessant attacks by herdsmen to an end,

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue massacre : Ortom withdraws from all political activities till further notice

— 5th January 2018

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that he is withdrawing from all political activities until the problem of herdsmen invasion of the Benue valley is over. “I have decided to withdraw from every political activities until this problem is over. I cannot be a leader over dead people. 2019…

  • Bayelsa community deserted after brutal beheading, Military moves in

    — 5th January 2018

    (NAN) Residents of Ndoro community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa have fled the area following the alleged beheading of a security operative by militants. A resident of the community, Mr. Henshaw Ebi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the security official was negotiating with a militants leader in the…

  • Arewa group raps Buhari over re-election bid

    — 5th January 2018

    …Says, ‘Nigerians expected more purposeful leadership’ From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina The apex umbrella body of northern youth groups, the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), has described the reported bid by President Muhammadu Buhari to launch the campaign for his re-election in 2019 as an insult on the sensibilities of the Nigerian masses. Reviewing prevailing socio-economic situation…

  • Benue killings: Buhari summons IGP, orders tight security

    — 5th January 2018

    ….Says, ‘Online publisher committed offense’ From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to tighten security on all flash points in the country and end the killings in Benue State. The IGP disclosed this to State House Correspondents after an hour closed door meeting with the President…

  • George Weah set for thanksgiving in The Synagogue Church

    — 5th January 2018

    Liberian President-elect, George Opong Weah, is set to pay another visit to The Synagogue Church of All Nations. According to sources, the visit of the Liberian president-elect is to thank God over his victory in the run-off election that led to his emergence as the President of Liberia. Recall that the 51-year-old Weah had visited…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share