The Sun News
Latest
16th January 2018 - Benue killings: Lalong visits Ortom, apologises again
16th January 2018 - Fulani herdsmen need help, not all are criminals – Gov Bagudu
16th January 2018 - Nigeria’s inflation drops to 15.37% in December – report
16th January 2018 - Presidential system too costly, complicated for Nigeria – Akande
16th January 2018 - Lassa fever: Ebonyi Doctors protest death of colleagues
16th January 2018 - Alcohol consumption in Russia decrease by 80%
16th January 2018 - 10 people die in Anambra road accidents – FRSC
16th January 2018 - Sokoto gets military hospital
16th January 2018 - Appeal Court dismisses Senator’s suit to stop Anambra re-run
16th January 2018 - Martin Luther Day: 10 interesting fact about Martin Luther King jr.
Home / Cover / National / Benue killings: Lalong visits Ortom, apologises again

Benue killings: Lalong visits Ortom, apologises again

— 16th January 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Solomon Lalong of Plateau State, on Tuesday, led a delegation of Plateau elders to Benue State on a sympathy visit.

The visit, it was gathered, was to both commiserate with the government and people of the state for the herdsmen invasion of the state in which over 70 people were killed, and also to formally tender his (Governor Lalong’s) apology to  his Benue State counterpart for saying he warned him (Governor Ortom) against the Anti-Open Grazing law.

Governor Lalong, who was represented by the Plateau State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Barr. Fetus Fwamtel, while noting that Benue and Plateau states had lost over 7,000 people each to the so-called ‘unknown gunmen,’ however, described the recent killing of Benue people as, “one murder too many and an onslaught against us as a people.”

The Plateau governor also noted that the separation of Benue and Plateau state was not to divide the people of both states, but rather to unite them. He stated that, “we cannot afford to break our tide, we cannot afford to fail our past leaders who toiled to ensure our unity.”

Responding, Governor Ortom said that Governor Lalong and himself had come a long way, explained that even before he (Governor Lalong) apologised, he had forgiven him but, however, expressed joy that the Plateau State governor had openly apologised.

In the words of the Benue governor, “Lalong and I have been close thinking together on how we can over come our common challenges. We need to get closer now more than ever before. He apologized and even before he did, I made a pronouncement that I have forgiven him. I am happy he apologized so we can quickly put this behind us.”

Governor Ortom also used the opportunity to apologise to his Nasarawa State counterpart, Alhaji Tanko Al-makura, for saying that the state was harbouring the herdsmen who came and attacked the Benue stressing that he should have confided in him first before going public with the information he received.

He continued, “May I also apologise to my friend and colleague in Nasarawa, Alhaji Tanko Al-makura, for making public the information I got. I should have confided in him first. There is no need for any blame game among us.”

He also maintained that the anti open grazing law is not targeted at any particular ethnic group as being erroneously insinuated in some quarters but insisted that his administration is committed to a peaceful coexistence with all Nigerians and even non Nigerians living legitimately in Benue.

“The law is not targeted at any ethnic group. Ranching remains the global best practices. No land for grazing in Benue. 98 percent of the Benue people are farmers. We are committed to a peaceful coexistence with all Nigerians and even non Nigerians living legitimately in Benue. Donated the sum of N2.5 million to the state government to help,” the Benue governor said.

The high point of the visit was the donation of the sum of N2.5 million by the Plateau State Government to Benue State Government to help in meeting some of the basic needs of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state.

 

 

.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue killings: Lalong visits Ortom, apologises again

— 16th January 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Solomon Lalong of Plateau State, on Tuesday, led a delegation of Plateau elders to Benue State on a sympathy visit. The visit, it was gathered, was to both commiserate with the government and people of the state for the herdsmen invasion of the state in which over 70 people were killed,…

  • Fulani herdsmen need help, not all are criminals – Gov Bagudu

    — 16th January 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagugu of Kebbi State, on Tuesday, has said that Fulani herdsmen needed help to change  their old lifestyle and pastoral practices which they have been practicing  for centuries. Governor Bagudu, who lamented that all herdsmen recently are being labeled as criminals due to killings in some parts of the…

  • Nigeria’s inflation drops to 15.37% in December – report

    — 16th January 2018

    NAN The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says that the country’s inflation rate, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has further dropped to 15.37  per cent in December 2017 from 15.90 per cent recorded in November of the same year. The NBS disclosed this in its CPI report for December 2017 released on Tuesday…

  • Presidential system too costly, complicated for Nigeria – Akande

    — 16th January 2018

    NAN A former Interim National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, says the presidential system of government Nigeria is practicing can no longer sustain its growth and success. Akande made the remark while addressing a news conference in his country home, Ila, Osun state as part of activities to mark his 79th…

  • Lassa fever: Ebonyi Doctors protest death of colleagues

    — 16th January 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Some members of the Ebonyi State’s chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), on Tuesday, protested the death of two of their colleagues and a nurse who died of the Lassa fever virus. The deceased medical officers, whose names were given as Dr. Abel Udor Sunday from Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Felix…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share