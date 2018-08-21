– The Sun News
Latest
21st August 2018 - Beckham to receive UEFA President’s Award
21st August 2018 - Durbar: Encomium as Oluwo Launches Maiden Edition in South West
21st August 2018 - Tsav not our member, agent – MACBAN
21st August 2018 - 2019: Northern CAN, Buhari loyalist, seek prayers for peaceful election
21st August 2018 - Sallah: Ajimobi, Chief Imam preach godliness, service to humanity
21st August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ortom calls for greater patriotism
21st August 2018 - Refrain from violence during elections, Ooni advises politicians
21st August 2018 - 5 dead, 9 injured in Anambra road accident
21st August 2018 - Eid-El-Kabir: FCT Minister pledges commitment, service improvement across board
21st August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ugwuanyi salutes Muslims, calls for prayers, sustained peace
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Beckham to receive UEFA President’s Award
DAVID BECKHAM

Beckham to receive UEFA President’s Award

— 21st August 2018

NAN

Former England’s captain David Beckham will be presented with the 2018 UEFA President’s Award, in recognition of his remarkable career and humanitarian efforts, the sport’s European governing body said on Tuesday.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin hailed Beckham as “a true football icon of his generation” after selecting the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder to receive the award in Monaco later this year.

“The President’s Award recognises outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities,” Ceferin said in a statement.

“I have chosen David Beckham as the recipient of this year’s award because he has been a global ambassador for football, promoting the game and all its values in every corner of the planet.

“His tireless humanitarian efforts, which have helped the lives of many children around the world, should also be celebrated.

READ ALSO Durbar: Encomium as Oluwo Launches Maiden Edition in South West

“Beckham is a true football icon of his generation.’’

Beckham made 762 appearances for clubs and his country, scoring 130 goals in a career spanning over 20 years.

He won six English Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League, with his boyhood club United, before claiming the Spanish La Liga title with Real Madrid.

A stint at Los Angeles Galaxy along with two short loan spells at AC Milan followed, before he finished his career with Paris St Germain in 2013.

Beckham will become only the third Englishman to receive the award after Bobby Robson (2002) and Bobby Charlton (2008).

“It is an honour for me to receive the UEFA President’s Award,” 43-year-old  Beckham said.

“During my career, I always gave 100 per cent and tried to uphold the values of teamwork and fair play and I am proud to join the illustrious list of players who have previously won this award’’.

Beckham made 115 appearances for England, scoring 17 goals, and featured in three World Cups.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DURBAR

Durbar: Encomium as Oluwo Launches Maiden Edition in South West

— 21st August 2018

Iwo was a centre of attraction yesterday as the Paramount monarch of the ancient city, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, launched the first durbar to mark 2018 Eid el kabir festival. The durbar was the first in the history of south western Nigeria. Oluwo led his chiefs, princes, religious leaders and stakeholders…

  • TSAV

    Tsav not our member, agent – MACBAN

    — 21st August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied claims that socio-critic and a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, is its member or its agent. Reacting to a recent statement by the Benue State Government where Tsav was referred to as an agent of Miyetti Allah,…

  • NORTHERN

    2019: Northern CAN, Buhari loyalist, seek prayers for peaceful election

    — 21st August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged the Muslim community and Nigerians to pray for peaceful and free, fair and credible election in 2019. He urged Nigerians, irrespective of religion and ethnicity, to show love to one another and be their brother keepers as…

  • HUMANITY

    Sallah: Ajimobi, Chief Imam preach godliness, service to humanity

    — 21st August 2018

    NAN Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and Sheikh AbdulGaniy Abubakri, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, have called on the people to embrace the virtues  of godliness and service to humanity. They made the call in Ibadan on Tuesday in  separate messages to commemorate the Eid-el-Kabir. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports  that the…

  • ORTOM

    Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ortom calls for greater patriotism

    — 21st August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Muslims all over the world mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has admonished Islamic faithful in particular to commit themselves to the Holy Prophet’s injunctions of piety, honesty and charity to the less privileged. The dovernor, in his Eid-el-Kabir message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share