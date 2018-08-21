Durbar: Encomium as Oluwo Launches Maiden Edition in South West

Iwo was a centre of attraction yesterday as the Paramount monarch of the ancient city, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, launched the first durbar to mark 2018 Eid el kabir festival.

The durbar was the first in the history of south western Nigeria.

Oluwo led his chiefs, princes, religious leaders and stakeholders within and outside Iwo on horse’s back to observe Eid prayer at Iwo praying ground.

Thousands of citizens were taken aback witnessing such a glamorous conduct as over scores of entourage joined Oluwo as a mark of acknowledgement.

A Durbar is an annual festival celebrated in few cities of Nigeria. This festival marks the end of Ramadan and is also shared with eid el Kabir and Muslim holidays.

It begins with prayers, followed by a parade of the Emir and his entourage on horses, accompanied by musicians, and ending at the Emir’s palace. Durbar festivals are organised in cities such as Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zaria and Bida.

Oluwo assured Iwo edition will be upgraded to be envy of northern practice as many modernization will be incorporated to attract external attention.

” I’ve launched the durbar for the Yorubas here in Iwo. It is well planned and subsequent edition will be a surprise, even to the north where it is rampant. Innovation is a shift in paradigm of status quo and not neglect of our rich tradition ”

Oluwo, who was seen praying for his subjects to and fro the eid praying ground conduct his entourage round the town for a familiarization greeting to the populace while he supplicated fervently for a better standard of his subjects and the town.

Oluwo appealed to Iwo residents to uphold his new initiative, noting it worthiness of tourist attraction.