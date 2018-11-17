Bayern Munich have reportedly decided that they will allow James Rodriguez to return to Real Madrid at the end of his two-year loan spell.

Rodriguez is currently in the second year of his period at the Allianz Arena, with a total of 11 goals coming from 50 appearances in all competitions.

However, the 27-year-old has not done enough to impress Nico Kovac during the current campaign and according to Diario AS, a decision has already been made regarding his future.

Bayern have the option to sign the Colombia international for €35m (£31.01m), but the Bundesliga champions are not keen on paying out that fee at the end of the season.

The playmaker still has over two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu.