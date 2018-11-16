Chelsea have reportedly moved to offer a new long-term contract to midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The 27-year-old is regarded as one of the best defensive-minded midfielders in the world, and the France international has already won the Premier League and FA Cup since joining Chelsea in 2016.

Paris Saint-Germain hold an interest in Kante, but according to L’Equipe, the Blues are making every effort to extend the player’s stay at Stamford Bridge.

READ ALSO Swiss prosecutor cleared of wrongdoing in FIFA probe

The report suggests that Chelsea are prepared to make Kante – whose current deal expires in 2021 – one of the best-paid players in the Premier League.

Kante has netted three goals from 81 starts in the top flight since Chelsea paid Leicester City a fee of £30m in July 2016.