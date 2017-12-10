The Sun News
Latest
10th December 2017 - Bayelsa picks medical bill of shot journalist
10th December 2017 - Zamfara dep. gov. to sponsor wedding of 100 ‘vulnerable couples’
10th December 2017 - NYSC trains 800,000 corps members on vocational skills
10th December 2017 - Don’t force courses on your children, JAMB Registrar tells parents
10th December 2017 - Secondus emerges new PDP chairman
10th December 2017 - PDP: Secondus is new chairman
10th December 2017 - 8 persons die, 9 injured in Ogun auto crash
10th December 2017 - 2019: APGA chieftain predicts party’s takeover of South-east 
10th December 2017 - NLC tackles Buhari over fuel scarcity
10th December 2017 - Buhari’s economic policies yielding positive results – Osinbajo
Home / Cover / National / Bayelsa picks medical bill of shot journalist

Bayelsa picks medical bill of shot journalist

— 10th December 2017
Bayelsa foots medical bill of shot journalist
Bayelsa State government has taken over the medical treatment of Patience Onisofien Owei, a correspondent of the Africa Independent Television (AIT), who was shot by armed youths on Friday in Yenagoa, the state capital.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Affairs, Daniel Alabrah, disclosed this to journalists Sunday after visiting her in a state government health facility.
Alabrah said Owei is in a stable condition and that the doctor assured that she is not under any immediate danger.
“The doctor told me Patience Owei is not in intensive care neither is she under any immediate danger as everything had been done to stabilise her condition. She communicated clearly with me when I visited her in the hospital.
“The Bayelsa State government will foot the medical bill. The governor directed her transfer to one of our most equipped health facilities in the state to ensure she gets adequate care and treatment,” Alabrah said.
The governor’s aide described the attack as unfortunate and assured that the state government working with the police will ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.
“We will stop at nothing to ensure that Bayelsa continues to be peaceful and safe for everyone to live and work in. Criminal elements will not be given an inch to make our state unsafe.
“The state government has invested so much to boost the state’s security architecture and won’t allow a culture of fear to prevail. Therefore, the attackers of this journalist and other citizens will not be allowed to roam about free. They will be hunted and prosecuted,” he said.
Alabrah advised residents of the state to be more vigilant and security conscious, especially during the Yuletide when there is usually an increase in crimes and security breaches.
He said the security agents will intensify their patrols during this season to ensure the safety of all residents.
Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa picks medical bill of shot journalist

— 10th December 2017

Bayelsa foots medical bill of shot journalist Bayelsa State government has taken over the medical treatment of Patience Onisofien Owei, a correspondent of the Africa Independent Television (AIT), who was shot by armed youths on Friday in Yenagoa, the state capital. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Affairs, Daniel Alabrah, disclosed this to…

  • Zamfara dep. gov. to sponsor wedding of 100 ‘vulnerable couples’

    — 10th December 2017

      From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau Zamfara State deputy governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, has promised to sponsor the marriage ceremony of 100 vulnerable couples across the state. Wakala said his decision to sponsor the wedding of the would-be couples was borne out of the desire to reduce number of widows and divorced women in…

  • NYSC trains 800,000 corps members on vocational skills

    — 10th December 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed that it has trained about 800,000 corps members in different skills acquisition programmes across country since 2012. It said the programme was introduced to the scheme to reduce unemployment among Nigeria’s graduates.   Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of…

  • Don’t force courses on your children, JAMB Registrar tells parents

    — 10th December 2017

    ‎Parents and guardians have been admonished to avoid mounting undue pressure on their children in the choice of course for study when applying for admission into tertiary institutions as well as to avoid cutting corners but go through the normal process when purchasing the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for their children and…

  • Secondus emerges new PDP chairman

    — 10th December 2017

    From Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Prince Uche Secondus this morning emerged the new national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party( PDP). He polled a total of 2000 votes to defeat his closest rival , Professor Tunde Adeniran, who scored 230 votes. Former chairman of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, came a distant…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share