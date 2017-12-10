Bayelsa picks medical bill of shot journalist

Bayelsa foots medical bill of shot journalist

Bayelsa State government has taken over the medical treatment of Patience Onisofien Owei, a correspondent of the Africa Independent Television (AIT), who was shot by armed youths on Friday in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Affairs, Daniel Alabrah, disclosed this to journalists Sunday after visiting her in a state government health facility.

Alabrah said Owei is in a stable condition and that the doctor assured that she is not under any immediate danger.

“The doctor told me Patience Owei is not in intensive care neither is she under any immediate danger as everything had been done to stabilise her condition. She communicated clearly with me when I visited her in the hospital.

“The Bayelsa State government will foot the medical bill. The governor directed her transfer to one of our most equipped health facilities in the state to ensure she gets adequate care and treatment,” Alabrah said.

The governor’s aide described the attack as unfortunate and assured that the state government working with the police will ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

“We will stop at nothing to ensure that Bayelsa continues to be peaceful and safe for everyone to live and work in. Criminal elements will not be given an inch to make our state unsafe.

“The state government has invested so much to boost the state’s security architecture and won’t allow a culture of fear to prevail. Therefore, the attackers of this journalist and other citizens will not be allowed to roam about free. They will be hunted and prosecuted,” he said.

Alabrah advised residents of the state to be more vigilant and security conscious, especially during the Yuletide when there is usually an increase in crimes and security breaches.

He said the security agents will intensify their patrols during this season to ensure the safety of all residents.