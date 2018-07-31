Bayelsa: Obasanjo, Liberian VP, Benson, others flag off summit on maternal mortality

The Bayelsa State Government holds its first summit on infant and maternal mortality, in Yenagoa, on Monday.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said in a statement on Monday that, Governor Seriake Dickson, in company with his wife, Rachael, will exploit the opportunity of the event to launch the Safe Motherhood Policy of the government.

Iworiso-Markson said former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice President of Liberia, Mrs. Jewel Howard Taylor would be the chairman and special guest of honour at the event, respectively.

He said the government is expecting other important personalities from outside the country, including the former speaker of the Gambian National Assembly/Deputy Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament, Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay, at the summit.