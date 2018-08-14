– The Sun News
Bayelsa Football League

Bayelsa Football League kicks-off on Aug. 18

— 14th August 2018

NAN

The organisers of the 4th Bayelsa Football League on Tuesday said it had completed draws and announced Aug. 18 as the kick-off date for the competition

The Commissioner for Sports Development, Mr Perekiye Buruboyefe, said that 12 teams out of 19 teams that picked the forms eventually registered.

According to Buruboyefe, the 12 teams were drawn into three groups of three teams in each.

“In Group A, we have Larry FC of Okutukutu, Restoration Starlets and Holy Stars FC of Biogbolo, while the defending champions, United FC of Okaka, Ocean Boys of Brass and Dream Football Academy of Biogbolo will battle in Group B.

“Group C has Rich Destiny Football Academy, Crystal Football Academy and Oguan FC of Yenagoa and in Group D are Okaka Feeders FC, Glory Team Five and Edok FC of Kolo respectively,” he said.

READ ALSO Falconets can beat Spaniard counterparts in quarter-finals, says Garba

The Commissioner said the essence of the competition was to offer a platform to identify and groom budding talents in the state.

Mr Patimidi Tukuru, Director of Sports, urged the participants to be conversant with the rules governing the competitions.

Mr Laye Julius, Chairman of the Organising Committee, assured all the teams of fair treatment in the competition and urged players to play according to the rules.

The teams that will kick-off the league are Restoration Starlets taking on Holy Stars FC in the opening match on Sunday.

alleged fraud

Police arraign man, 58, in court for alleged fraud

— 14th August 2018

NAN The police, on Tuesday, arraigned a 58-year-old man, Adesokan Olusola, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged fraud. The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for fraud. The Police Prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leranmo, told the court that ‎the defendant committed the offence on April 14 in Ado-Ekiti. He said the defendant…

  • BUDGET

    FG borrows N410b locally to fund 2018 budget

    — 14th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Tuesday, disclosed that the Federal Government has so far borrowed N410 billion domestically to fund the 2018 budget. This is as the country’s domestic and external debt (the Federal Government and 36 States and the FCT), as at June 30, stands at N22.38 trillion ($73.21 billion)….

  • BENIN

    Woman collapses at Benin Airport while awaiting Atiku

    — 14th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin An aged woman identified as Grace Osagie, reportedly  collapsed, on Tuesday, at the Benin Airport while waiting for the arrival of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. According to an eyewitness, the woman suddenly slumped while standing under the sun alongside other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful who came to the airport in their large…

  • NIS

    Immigration arrests suspected human trafficker, rescues 7 victims

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has arrested a suspected human trafficker, Mrs Asia Rita and rescued seven suspected human trafficking victims in Katsina State. This information is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ajisafe Olusola, the NIS comptroller in the state and made available to newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday. Olusola said that…

  • COURT

    Motorcycle theft lands bricklayer in 2-yrs imprisonment

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting, in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, sentenced a bricklayer, Waliu Babalola, to two years imprisonment for stealing a Bajaj motorcycle. The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adisa Oladele, convicted Babalola following his plea of guilty. Babalola of Mogaji Village, Eruoba area, Arulogun, Ojoo, Ibadan, was arraigned on two counts charge…

