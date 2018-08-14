Bayelsa Football League kicks-off on Aug. 18

NAN
The organisers of the 4th Bayelsa Football League on Tuesday said it had completed draws and announced Aug. 18 as the kick-off date for the competition
The Commissioner for Sports Development, Mr Perekiye Buruboyefe, said that 12 teams out of 19 teams that picked the forms eventually registered.
According to Buruboyefe, the 12 teams were drawn into three groups of three teams in each.
“In Group A, we have Larry FC of Okutukutu, Restoration Starlets and Holy Stars FC of Biogbolo, while the defending champions, United FC of Okaka, Ocean Boys of Brass and Dream Football Academy of Biogbolo will battle in Group B.
“Group C has Rich Destiny Football Academy, Crystal Football Academy and Oguan FC of Yenagoa and in Group D are Okaka Feeders FC, Glory Team Five and Edok FC of Kolo respectively,” he said.
The Commissioner said the essence of the competition was to offer a platform to identify and groom budding talents in the state.
Mr Patimidi Tukuru, Director of Sports, urged the participants to be conversant with the rules governing the competitions.
Mr Laye Julius, Chairman of the Organising Committee, assured all the teams of fair treatment in the competition and urged players to play according to the rules.
The teams that will kick-off the league are Restoration Starlets taking on Holy Stars FC in the opening match on Sunday.
