NAN

Golden Eaglets Coach Manu Garba says he is optimistic of the Falconets’ capability to beat their Spaniard counterparts in the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women World Cup in France.

Garba, who expressed the optimism on Tuesday in Abuja in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the Falconets had worked well for glory in the World Cup which they were determined to achieve.

“The Falconets have worked very hard to prepare for FIFA Women U-20 World Cup.

“The quarter-finals is the knockout stage and it is possible to beat Spain if our girls can increase their penetration in the attack,’’ Garba said.

The coach assured the Falconets of support of the entire country, saying that Nigeria was solidly behind them.

He said that the team, with the help of God and hardwork, would qualify for the semi-finals.

NAN reports that the Falconets on had Monday held China to a 1-1 draw to qualify for the quarter-finals.

They will be filing out against Spain in a quarter-finals match on Thursday.