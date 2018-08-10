Barca hands Coutinho No. 7 shirt

Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been handed the number seven shirt.

The Brazil international wore number 14 after joining the Camp Nou outfit from Liverpool in January.

However, the La Liga champions have announced a change in numbers for the new campaign, claiming that seven is “synonymous with great players” in the club’s history.

Previous wearers of Barca’s number seven shirt include Luis Figo, Javier Saviola, Henrik Larsson and David Villa, while Arda Turan was the last holder of the jersey.

Coutinho scored eight goals in 18 La Liga appearances for the Catalan club last season.