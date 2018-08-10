– The Sun News
Coutinho

Barca hands Coutinho No. 7 shirt

— 10th August 2018

Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been handed the number seven shirt.

The Brazil international wore number 14 after joining the Camp Nou outfit from Liverpool in January.

However, the La Liga champions have announced a change in numbers for the new campaign, claiming that seven is “synonymous with great players” in the club’s history.

READ ALSO Courtois: Real move, dream come true

Previous wearers of Barca’s number seven shirt include Luis Figo, Javier Saviola, Henrik Larsson and David Villa, while Arda Turan was the last holder of the jersey.

Coutinho scored eight goals in 18 La Liga appearances for the Catalan club last season.

