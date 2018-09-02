– The Sun News
Latest
2nd September 2018 - Barca budgets €160m for Salah
2nd September 2018 - 2019: Abia youths buy nomination form for Orji Kalu
2nd September 2018 - Python Dance 3: Anxiety in South East
2nd September 2018 - SUN GIRL: IRENE
2nd September 2018 - NAPTIP parades pastor, two others for alleged rape, sexual violence
2nd September 2018 - Ebonyi football fans urge Victor Moses to reconsider international retirement
2nd September 2018 - NFF election: No plan to disqualify Pinnick, Maigari—Katu
2nd September 2018 - Bisola Aiyeola Wins Brand New Car at AMVCA 2018
2nd September 2018 - AMVCA 2018: `18 Hours’ emerges overall best movie
2nd September 2018 - 2019: Wike declares to re-contest
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Barca budgets €160m for Salah
SALAH

Barca budgets €160m for Salah

— 2nd September 2018
Barcelona are reportedly considering €160M offer to bring Mohamed Salah to the Camp Nou from Premier League side Liverpool in January.
This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Blaugrana are open to paying the aforementioned fee in order to bring the Egyptian to Catalonia, and that Liverpool would be happy to sell the star if an offer of that ilk were to come in.
The report also states that Salah knows that he has to move to one of the world’s biggest and best clubs in order to better his chances of willing the Ballon D’or one day.
With Lionel Messi now 31 years old, Barca are surely going to have to think about replacing him in the near future: and that man may very well Salah.
The former Chelsea wide-man showed last year that he has what it takes to replace the Argentine at the Nou Camp, as he bagged 44 goals in all competition to help the Reds on their way to a Champions League final.
Salah’s electric pace and keen eye for goal make him the ideal man to replace Messi when the 31-year-old eventually hangs up his boots.
Now all that remains to be see is whether the club would be willing to fork out €160M to bring the forward to Catalonia in the next transfer window.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ABIA YOUTHS

2019: Abia youths buy nomination form for Orji Kalu

— 2nd September 2018

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, about 7,000 youths are currently contributing N1,000 each to buy the nomination form for former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, to contest for Abia North senatorial seat. The youths, under the group known as O.U.K Volunteers, described Orji Kalu as a ‘dynamic and trusted’ leader who…

  • SOUTHEAST

    Python Dance 3: Anxiety in South East

    — 2nd September 2018

    The IPOB did not hide its feelings on the plan for another Python Dance in the Southeast as the group has already declared a total strike on September 14 ■ As Ndigbo reject new military exercise ■ Fear stems from previous operations, closeness to 2019 elections ■ Army gives reasons, says no going back on…

  • NAPTIP

    NAPTIP parades pastor, two others for alleged rape, sexual violence

    — 2nd September 2018

     Fred Ezeh, Abuja National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has paraded a 43 year old Abuja Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Phillip Olatubosun, alongside 27 year old Abuja airport taxi driver, James Eberechukwu Osuji, and 31 year old Chef, Innocent Etim, for sexual violation against minors. The…

  • WIKE

    2019: Wike declares to re-contest

    — 2nd September 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that he will seek re-election in 2019, citing the support of youths from the 23 local government areas, as the principal reason for his declaration. The governor also acknowledged the endorsements from women, elders, ethnic nationalities and non-indigenes  from the 23 local government…

  • APC

    LG APC chair, 3 others abducted in Edo

    — 2nd September 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin-City Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Henry Ashofor, and an aide, and two others, have been reportedly kidnapped near Aiyetoro along the Igarra Ibillo road. The incident was said to have happened at about 5:00p.m, on Saturday, shortly after the chairman and other…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share