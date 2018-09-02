2019: Wike declares to re-contest

– The Sun News
Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that he will seek re-election in 2019, citing the support of youths from the 23 local government areas, as the principal reason for his declaration.

The governor also acknowledged the endorsements from women, elders, ethnic nationalities and non-indigenes  from the 23 local government areas, as yet another  reason to fight for protection of the state, post-2019.

He spoke, on Saturday, before commissioning the secretariat of the One Million Youths for New Rivers State, in Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike said, “I want to tell you that I am prepared for that election (2019). Since the youths are the ones saying that I should come out to contest, I am ready to come out.

“Let the security agencies know that we are prepared. When they are thinking of shooting, they will fall asleep, until the elections are over and we are declared winners.”

Governor Wike stated that alongside other well-meaning Rivers people, the business partners struggling to snatch the state for their pecuniary benefits would be defeated in 2019.

“We will not allow two business partners to take over this state.  We are aware in Rivers State.  Nobody can do to this state the charade that is obtainable in Lagos State.

“People intentionally sold key assets of Rivers State to themselves and now they want to take more through business partnership. They sold to themselves the gas turbines; sold to themselves Olympia Hotel and Abonnema Wharf.

“If we allow them, they will sell the whole GRA to themselves.  They should know that we are prepared,” Governor Wike said.

The governor said though nobody is against anyone preaching zoning, the will of Rivers people will prevail in 2019.

The governor announced that 7,000 qualified persons would be employed into the State Civil Service, noting that over 70 percent of those to be employed will be youths.

He also stated that youths will take more than 70 percent of the 10,000 and 4000 non-academic staff to be employed by his administration.

Coordinator of One Million Youths for New Rivers State, Ehie Edison, said that the movement was borne out of passion and necessity.

He said that the movement was aimed at ensuring that darkness does not take over the state again. He stated that Rivers youths will defend their votes in 2019, and also work for the victory of Governor Wike.

A former Minister of Sports, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, praised the One Million Youths for New Rivers State movement for their resounding impact across the state.

“You have joined others to support Governor Wike for re-election.  We will support the governor 2019 to 2023”, he said.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, appreciated the youths for their overwhelming support for Governor Wike.  He said as an unbiased umpire, the party will flow with the desire of her members.

A special award was presented to the Rivers State Governor by the Secretary of the One Million Youths for New Rivers State, Major Jack, while the body presented a cheque to Governor Wike to support his re-election campaign.

