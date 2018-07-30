Banditry: Zamfara gov. commends Buhari for additional troops

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara state has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the deployment of additional troops to the state to tackle insecurity bedeviling the state particularly the rural communities.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, said the decision by the Federal Government to deploy 1000-strong military force to the state would help in tackling of the incessant attacks and killings of innocent people in the rural farming communities of the state and boost Economic activities of the people.

Details later…