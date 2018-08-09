– The Sun News
ASPMDA

Badagry highway: ASPMDA counts losses from gridlock

— 9th August 2018

President of Auto Spare and Machinery Dealers’ Association (ASPMDA), Daniel Offorkansi, has lamented the huge loss suffered by his members due to intractable traffic gridlocks being experienced on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Addressing a press conference in his office, he said: “Business operators at the Lagos International Trade Fair complex, including ASPMDA members are passing through hell on a daily basis to access the complex and exit at the end of their daily businesses.

“We are losing billion of naira on a daily basis as many of our customers from every parts of the country using Badagry Expressway find it difficult to access the complex with their haulage vehicles due to the endless double parking of articulated vehicles on both sides of the lane with impunity”.

Offorkansi, therefore, called on the federal and state governments to find a lasting solution to the menace, saying: “The ongoing road expansion and reconstruction on the expressway and the double parking of tankers have made both life and business very difficult for the over 100,000 business owners at the trade fair complex.

“Many of our members are also victims of robbers on a daily basis after close of business on their way home.

“Armed bandits hide under the cover of the parked tankers at late evenings to launch attacks on traders who are in the standstill traffic.”

 

