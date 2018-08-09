– The Sun News
Nigeria open

ITTF upgrades Nigeria Open for 2019

— 9th August 2018

Impressed with its organization coupled with its global status, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has upgraded the annual Nigeria Open in 2019 to Challenge Plus, which offers more prize money, world ranking points, better playing conditions and TV production.

With new nine cities joining the Challenge Series, the Nigeria Open alongside North Korea, Oman, Portugal, Paraguay and Canada Opens.

Nigeria Open was rewarded for its exceptionally strong Challenge Series events over the past few years and the tournament has been allocated a Challenge Plus status.

READ ALSO My wife wept over Leukaemia diagnosis -Ikeme

The 17 events for 2019, includes nine cities that have never hosted a Challenge Series event and will be split into two tiers for the first time, with the top tier being called Challenge Plus which offers more prize money, more world ranking points, better playing conditions and TV production.

The Challenge Series is the Tour below the premier ITTF World Tour, with its goal of providing players from around the world valuable playing opportunities to get the experience and world ranking points to take the next step to playing ITTF World Tour events.

ITTF CEO Steve Dainton stated:

“The increased amount of ITTF Challenge Series events shows the increased interested in organizing table tennis events and the proven success of the change of our world ranking at the start of 2018. These 17 events added to our 13 ITTF World Tour events means that we have 30 tour events in 2019, which provides our players with immense value and fits in with the ITTF’s strategy of having a fully professionally run global tour by 2021.”

