The Sun News
Latest
14th April 2018 - BBOG, Clerics pray for Chibok schoolgirls’ return
14th April 2018 - NAPTIP raises the alarm over mass recruitment of Nigerians to Middle East
14th April 2018 - Ogun 2019: I’m still in guber race – GNI
14th April 2018 - Youths unemployment: Lawmaker seeks urgent govt’s intervention
14th April 2018 - Research institute trains farmers on horticultural practices in Ebonyi
14th April 2018 - Buhari to Chibok parents: Your daughters won’t be abandoned, forgotten
14th April 2018 - Why LG autonomy is imperative, by Saraki
14th April 2018 - Gov Ayade warns judges against perversion of justice
14th April 2018 - Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, is dead at 86
14th April 2018 - US, UK & France launch ‘precision strikes’ in Syria
Home / National / Gov Ayade warns judges against perversion of justice
AYADE

Gov Ayade warns judges against perversion of justice

— 14th April 2018

Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade has sworn in three High Court judges with a charge to them not to pervert justice.

The judges who took their oaths of allegiance and office in the presence of the deputy governor, Prof Ivara Esu, Chief Judge of the state, Hon Justice Michael Edem,and members of the state executive council on Thursday, at the state executive chamber, Calabar, were Justices Emmanuel Agiampuye Ubua, Obo Awusa Obo and Imelda Bassey Etape.

Swearing in the new judges, Ayade charged them to take the appointments as great task and responsibility,  noting that a lean liberty is better than fat slavery, pointing out that, “you had rather stay in your poverty as a judge than to have all the wealth and have your soul enslaved to your conscience because you have perverted justice.”

Challenging them to a new thinking and philosophy where law will be driven by a true African heritage, the governor stressed the need for the judges to see arbitration as the alternative to conflict resolution and the most welcome concept in modern legislative and legal practice, especially where court is structured to deliver judgement instead of peace.

Ayade who reasoned that the law has been static for too long, advocated for a point in life where law will derive its morality from the circumstances of an event, intimating that, “law is shifting away from codification to the principles of reality.”

He reminded the judges that “the judiciary requires men of honour and integrity, who appreciate true value and honour, who understand ethics and morality and the science that man is a spiritual being,” adding that, “in whatever you do, there will be a time where your deeds  will be accounted for.”

Ayade maintained that as judges whose responsibility it is to decide whether a man’s freedom will be taken or not and if a penalty or fine will be given or not that there is need to look at the social nexus of every crime as, “we must advance as a nation and advance as humanity to a greater goal, a higher philosophy and a high essence of being.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Rapheal

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BBOG Return

BBOG, Clerics pray for Chibok schoolgirls’ return

— 14th April 2018

NAN Coordinator Bring Back our Girls (BBOG), Lagos State Chapter, Mrs Aisha Oyebode, has called on Nigerians to stand up in prayers for Nigerian children especially the remaining Chibok schoolgirls and Dapchi schoolgirl still in the hands of terrorists. She made the call, on Friday night, at the Interfaith Vigil of the 4th Anniversary of…

  • RECRUITMENT East

    NAPTIP raises the alarm over mass recruitment of Nigerians to Middle East

    — 14th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Ms Julie Okah-Donli, has bemoaned the mass recruitment of Nigerians to Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries. This was even as the NAPTIP Director-General said the agency has convicted a total number of 341 persons since inception. Speaking during…

  • Ogun 2019: I’m still in guber race – GNI

    — 14th April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Two-time gubernatorial candidate in Ogun state and 2019 governorship aspirant, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, has refuted rumours making the rounds that he has withdrawn from the governorship race. According to him, persons responsible for the unfounded rumours of his potential step down are those threatened by his popularity and determination to govern the…

  • UNEMPLOYMENT Youths

    Youths unemployment: Lawmaker seeks urgent govt’s intervention

    — 14th April 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. (Dr) Sam Egwu, has called on governments at all levels to develop and execute workable master plans that would help to reduce the increasing rate of youth unemployment in the country. Egwu, who was the former governor of the state,…

  • INSTITUTE Ebonyi

    Research institute trains farmers on horticultural practices in Ebonyi

    — 14th April 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The National Horticulture Research Institute (NAHORT) has trained farmers drawn from various communities in Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on three key areas of food crop production based on horticulture value chain. The training programme, which lasted for three days, was held at Osborne La Palm Hotels,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share