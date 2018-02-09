AWC Rivers 2018: Three wrestlers pick Youth Olympic slots

Three Nigerian wrestlers have qualified for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games courtesy of their performance at the ongoing Africa Wrestling Championship in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The wrestlers are Sunmisola Balogun, Aina Ohida and Esther Asaolu. Each of them won gold respectively at the championship.

The trio will compete in Nigeria’s colours at the Games slated for Buenos Aires, Argentina later this year.

Speaking on the development, President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali said the athletes were on the verge of achieving the target set by the federation.

“I think they did well, all the athletes wrestled with a lot of guts,” he said.

“We have four Olympic slots from the cadet girls. That’s unbelievable! I remember the last time we were able to go with one girl to the (Youth) Olympics.

“We have set a target of achieving about 5 or 6 slots, and it looks like we are on course.”