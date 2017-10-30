The Sun News
Latest
30th October 2017 - Automotive policy biting harder on economy – LCCI
30th October 2017 - BREAKING: Catalan leaders face rebellion charge
30th October 2017 - Ohanaeze targets 2023 presidency
30th October 2017 - FG committed to developing creative industry — Lai Moh’d
30th October 2017 - ‘Agitations on marginalisation’ll disappear like Ebola’
30th October 2017 - My wife’ll never go into politics, says Gov. Ajimobi
30th October 2017 - Ondo N’ Delta youths commend Buhari, Akeredolu on Amnesty
30th October 2017 - Ahead implementation: Church insists Benue anti-grazing law a must
30th October 2017 - France seeks UN funding to fight terror, smuggling in Africa’s Sahel
30th October 2017 - Bauchi govt. to disburse N46m to health facilities under NSHIP
Home / National / Automotive policy biting harder on economy – LCCI

Automotive policy biting harder on economy – LCCI

— 30th October 2017

The automotive policy is biting harder on the economy and must be urgently reviewed, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said on Monday in Lagos.

The Director-General of LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf, who made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the review was necessary for facilitated economic growth.

Yusuf said that the policy, which raised tariff on imported cars from 20 per cent to 70 per cent, had put the cost of vehicles beyond the reach of many individuals and corporate bodies

“There is the need to act quickly to reverse the unsavory situation,” he said.

The automotive policy was introduced in 2013 as a strategy to reduce importation of vehicles and boost the capacity of domestic vehicle assembly plants.

“The automobile sector was hit by the double shock of currency depreciation and a hike in tariff from 20 per cent to 70 per cent (in the case of new cars).

“Whereas, there is very little that can be done about the currency depreciation, a great deal can be done about the policy, which is a creation of government,” Yusuf said.

Yusuf said that years into the implementation of the policy, much progress had yet to been made.

“The affordable vehicles promised at the inception of the policy are yet to be seen. The economy has suffered incalculable consequences and shocks as the cost of vehicles reached levels that are unprecedented in the history of the country.

“Virtually all aspects of our economic and social lives have been adversely affected by the situation because over 90 per cent of the country’s freight and human movement are done by road, which implies heavy dependence on cars, commercial buses and trucks.

“Manufacturers and other real sector investors suffer from sharp increases in haulage cost because of the high cost of trucks; school buses have become unaffordable by many institutions.

“Many hospitals cannot afford new ambulances; many corporate organisations have drastically cut down on their fleet. Car ownership is now completely beyond the majority of the middle class,’’ he said.

He said that the consequences of the policy on the economy and welfare of citizens were immeasurable.

According to him, the cost of vehicles rose by between 100 per cent and 400 per cent due to the policy.

“ A new car of 1.8-litre engine capacity now costs as high as N18 million; two-litre engine capacity costs N20 million and a 3-litre new Japanese car costs as high as N30 million.

“A 30-seater bus costs about N45 million and an 18-seater bus costs N29 million.

“Not many investors and citizens have the capacity to absorb these outrageous prices.

“Even big corporate organisations are now buying used vehicles. This scenario is most inappropriate for an economy that is heavily dependent on road transportation,” he said.

Yusuf added that the policy had caused loss of maritime business and increased smuggling due to high import duty and levy with a huge duty differential compared with those of neighbouring countries.

He said that the policy also caused huge loss of Customs revenue due to reduction in vehicle importation.

The director-general also said that the policy resulted in increased cost of transportation which affected all sectors of the economy.

“Import duty on commercial vehicles and used cars should be reviewed downwards to 20 per cent.

“Complete Knocked Down (CKD) and Semi Knocked Down (SKD) should all attract zero duty,” the LCCI boss advised.

According to Yusuf, the government should grant further tax concession and waiver to assembly plants and retain incentives for machineries and tyre industries as contained in the policy.

Yusuf said that similar incentives should be extended for local production of vehicle spare parts.

He urged the government and its agencies to encourage patronage of locally assembled vehicles to boost growth of the industry.

Yusuf said that review of the policy would restore jobs in the automobile industry and boost activities in the maritime sector. (NAN)

 

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Automotive policy biting harder on economy – LCCI

— 30th October 2017

The automotive policy is biting harder on the economy and must be urgently reviewed, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said on Monday in Lagos. The Director-General of LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf, who made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the review was necessary for…

  • Ohanaeze targets 2023 presidency

    — 30th October 2017

    Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an Igbo socio-cultural group, has urged its people living in the north to court more friends so as to actualise the ethnic group’s quest to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023. The call is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the 19 northern states and…

  • FG committed to developing creative industry — Lai Moh’d

    — 30th October 2017

    The Federal Government says it is irrevocably committed to growing the creative industry in view of its importance to the economy. The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the statement while declaring open the African International Film Festival in Lagos on Sunday night. He said the government recognised the great potential…

  • ‘Agitations on marginalisation’ll disappear like Ebola’

    — 30th October 2017

    From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has said that with the ongoing training of desk officers in Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs), the issue of alleged marginalisation would disappear like the dreaded Ebola virus. Consultant to the FCC on the training of desk officers on the handling of nominal rolls, Hon. Ejike…

  • My wife’ll never go into politics, says Gov. Ajimobi

    — 30th October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has said his wife, Florence, will never go into politics despite her contributions to the welfare of women and children in the society. The governor stated this, on Monday, while commissioning the Secretariat of Oyo State Officials’ Wives’ Association (OYSOWA) at the office of the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share