Attackers, assault, maim Ondo oba in his palace

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Olu of Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba

Afolabi Odidiomo Friday narrowly escaped being killed as armed men

suspected to be thugs invaded his palace and attacked him.

An eye witness informed that five armed thugs attacked the monarch while holding meeting with some chiefs.

The monarch, according to sources was attacked with weapons including cutlasses, knives, cudgels and guns.

The source explained that the thugs shot sporadically into the air to scare the residents who ran for safety, saying the monarch and some of his aides were seriously injured during the attack.

According to him “the driver of the monarch, some palace boys and some

people at the meeting were injured while the monarch’s car was destroyed by the attackers.”

He said “there was no security agent on ground to stop the thugs while the attack lasted, but some people had to take the

traditional ruler to the hospital to save his life.”

He described the attack on the monarch as abomination, saying the attackers have desecrated the exalted stool of the town and disrespected the gods.

The monarch who spoke from the hospital accused one Iwatan, alleging that he led the band of attackers to hurt him andand the people with him

He said “I came back to Igbokoda in the evening and held a meeting

with some chiefs. But I had hardly entered the house when the attackers

stormed the meeting with large number of armed bearing thugs who came with cutlasses, knives and guns.

“They shot several times into the air to scare people and I came out to

meet about five of them and I called the police in the town, but before the policemen could arrive at the scene of the incident which is also a stone throw to the Nigerian Naval base in Igbokoda, they had mobilized more men and attacked us.