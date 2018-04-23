The Sun News
saraki

Attack on Senate, disgrace to democracy –Saraki

— 23rd April 2018

• Visits injured female Sergeant-At-Arms

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has visited a female Sergeant-At-Arms, Mrs. Sandra Davou, who was injured last Wednesday when she and her colleagues struggled to stop thugs who invaded the Senate and stole its mace.

Saraki’s Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu, in statement in Abuja, yeterday, said Mrs. Davou, who lives in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, is presently recuperating after she was treated and discharged from hospital.

Saraki was accompanied on the visit by his Deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Isa Hamma Misau and Senator Baba Kaka Garbai. He commended Mrs. Davou and her colleagues who put up a spirited fight to prevent the invaders from entering the Senate chambers.

He also commended his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, and all his colleagues who successfully took charge and safeguarded the National Assembly and the nation’s democracy.

Saraki said the visit was meant to thank and show appreciation to Mrs Davou and her colleagues for their hard work, commitment and courage.

Answering questions from reporters during the visit, Saraki said: “I was told that few of our staff were injured during the invasion of the Senate last Wednesday, including Mrs. Sandra, who is very committed and hardworking.

“She was taken to the hospital and discharged and we felt that for the sacrifice they made, by putting their lives at stake beyond the call of duty for our democracy, we have to come and appreciate her.

“I keep on emphasising that what really defines a democratic nation is the parliament and the moment the parliament is not there, democracy does not exist.

“So, what she and her colleagues have done, fills us all with gratitude and, therefore, we have come here to thank her and show that we really appreciate what she and her colleagues did.”

Saraki described last Wednesday’s invasion as a “sad day”  and “disgrace” for the nation’s democracy and called for unity and firmness to eliminate all such undemocratic tendencies.

“My colleagues and I have said that the day of the unfortunate invasion was a sad day for democracy. It was a disgrace to our country at large and such things should not be associated with our country. We must ensure we stand firm as a country; to nip all those kind of undemocratic acts that exist in the bud,” Saraki said.

