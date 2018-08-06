– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - ASUU warns of LAUTECH’s imminent collapse over decaying infrastructure
6th August 2018 - JUST IN: Osinbajo, Senate Leader in closed door meeting
6th August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Casual workers protest unpaid allowances
6th August 2018 - Russian PM opposes NATO membership for Georgia 10 years after war
6th August 2018 - Cholera outbreak: Kano Govt. dispatches health officials to Bebeji LG
6th August 2018 - Apapa congestion: Ambode flags off expansion of Abat Truck Terminal in Orile
6th August 2018 - Adamawa: Gov Bindow replaces two decamped commissioners
6th August 2018 - Delta APC leaders dare Oshiomhole, reject Erue as party chair
6th August 2018 - Fake news: FG takes campaign to media houses
6th August 2018 - 95% of NYSC members die due to road accident – DG
Home / National / ASUU warns of LAUTECH’s imminent collapse over decaying infrastructure
ASUU

ASUU warns of LAUTECH’s imminent collapse over decaying infrastructure

— 6th August 2018

Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of University, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) chapter, on Monday, warned that the institution was at the verge of total collapse over lack of infrastructural decay in the institution.

The Union said it was disturbed by the under-funding of the institution by its principals (Osun and Oyo states governments).

ASUU said despite its unrelenting efforts to ensure that abnormalities in the institution are addressed by the governments, the situation was getting worsen, adding that the institution’s best teachers are moving to other institutions where they will be appreciated.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Osinbajo, Senate Leader in closed door meeting

The Union, in a statement jointly signed by its chairman,  Biodun Olaniyan and Secretary, Toyin Abegunrin, said Osun and Oyo state governments should be blamed for whatever happens to the institution.

The statement read in part, “Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) LAUTECH branch in the press statement of the July 26, 2018 warned about the impeding crises in the University due to governments’ refusal to fund the University as part of their cardinal responsibilities to the Nigerian masses.

“This has led to the accumulation of unpaid salaries. Prompt payment of salaries which is a major motivating ingredient of productivity has become a mirage in our erstwhile glorious and exemplary state University which in the past, was the glory of Oyo and Osun states.

“Presently, suffering and uncertainty of survival means have become the abiding companions of staff members. After the alarm raised in said release by the Union, one would expect that a sensitive government would have responded positively towards averting the looming crises.

“However to our dismay, nothing was said or done on the release. It is unfortunate that about 8 months after the suspension of strike in the University, all the promises of the University Governing Council (GC) that led to the suspension have not been fulfilled.

“It is saddening to report that up till now, the members of staff are being owed 10 months salary, promotion arrears, among other allowances. Salaries are being paid through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) majorly  from school fees.

READ ALSO: Asaba 2018: Casual workers protest unpaid allowances

“It should be recalled that the Union also called on the members of the public to reach out to the Visitors to do the needful. Up till now, no response of any sort was received.

“Flowing from the litany of misfortunes foisted on the University by the government, as enumerated above, our Union is left with no other option than to call out our members once again to return to the trenches in search of lasting solution to the crises.

“It is painful and unfortunate that the Union is being forced, at this point in time, to resume its suspended action. Members of the public should therefore blame the government, not ASUU, for this sad turn of event.”

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ASUU

ASUU warns of LAUTECH’s imminent collapse over decaying infrastructure

— 6th August 2018

Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The Academic Staff Union of University, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) chapter, on Monday, warned that the institution was at the verge of total collapse over lack of infrastructural decay in the institution. The Union said it was disturbed by the under-funding of the institution by its principals (Osun and…

  • OSINBAJO

    JUST IN: Osinbajo, Senate Leader in closed door meeting

    — 6th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, are currently in a closed door at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Lawan, accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang, at the State House, arrived at few minutes to 2:00pm. The meeting immediately the…

  • ASABA

    Asaba 2018: Casual workers protest unpaid allowances

    — 6th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Casual workers engaged by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the just concluded African Senior Athletics Championship, on Monday, staged a protest over alleged unpaid allowances by their employers. The five-day continental athletics championship tagged Asaba 2018 was held at the recently completed Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State. The protesters…

  • Bebeji

    Cholera outbreak: Kano Govt. dispatches health officials to Bebeji LG

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN The Kano State Government has dispatched a team of health personnel to Bebeji Local Government Area of the state where an outbreak of suspected cholera was reported in three villages. A resident of the area, Malam Aminu Musa had told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that no fewer than 11 persons…

  • AMBODE

    Apapa congestion: Ambode flags off expansion of Abat Truck Terminal in Orile

    — 6th August 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Sunday, flagged off the expansion of the ABAT Truck Terminal in Orile Iganmu, assuring that work would be accelerated on the 1000-capacity terminal to take trucks parked indiscriminately on the roads and bridges. Governor Ambode, who led an extensive inspection of ongoing projects across the State that last…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share