– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - JUST IN: Osinbajo, Senate Leader in closed door meeting
6th August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Casual workers protest unpaid allowances
6th August 2018 - Russian PM opposes NATO membership for Georgia 10 years after war
6th August 2018 - Cholera outbreak: Kano Govt. dispatches health officials to Bebeji LG
6th August 2018 - Apapa congestion: Ambode flags off expansion of Abat Truck Terminal in Orile
6th August 2018 - Adamawa: Gov Bindow replaces two decamped commissioners
6th August 2018 - Delta APC leaders dare Oshiomhole, reject Erue as party chair
6th August 2018 - Fake news: FG takes campaign to media houses
6th August 2018 - 95% of NYSC members die due to road accident – DG
6th August 2018 - Saraki to chair annual Ojude Oba festival
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Osinbajo, Senate Leader in closed door meeting
OSINBAJO

JUST IN: Osinbajo, Senate Leader in closed door meeting

— 6th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, are currently in a closed door at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Lawan, accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang, at the State House, arrived at few minutes to 2:00pm.

The meeting immediately the duo stepped into Osinbajo’s office.

Enang, at the weekend, had appealed for the reconvening of the senate.

According to him, “it is not a good time for lawmakers to go on break as there are pending matters that require urgent attention.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki had announced the break after security operatives laid a siege around him and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

Enang had added if the Senate did not reconvene immediately, it might adversely affect the country.

“We are appealing to senate leadership and all caucuses of the national assembly to see this as a clarion call for the good of the nation.

“As the liason officer between NASS and the federal government, I know it is not the intention of the lawmakers to make Nigerians suffer.”

READ ALSO: Asaba 2018: Casual workers protest unpaid allowances

He said the lawmakers’ vacation was usually planned around school holidays so members can spend time with their children, but the pending approval of a supplementary budget to fund the 2018 budget and the 2019 general election should be attended to urgently.

The supplementary funds would enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence preparation for the 2019 polls.

“This is an election year and the budget has just been appended to hence the urgent need to give approval for supplementary funds for it,” Enang said.

Details later…

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OSINBAJO

JUST IN: Osinbajo, Senate Leader in closed door meeting

— 6th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, are currently in a closed door at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Lawan, accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang, at the State House, arrived at few minutes to 2:00pm. The meeting immediately the…

  • ASABA

    Asaba 2018: Casual workers protest unpaid allowances

    — 6th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Casual workers engaged by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the just concluded African Senior Athletics Championship, on Monday, staged a protest over alleged unpaid allowances by their employers. The five-day continental athletics championship tagged Asaba 2018 was held at the recently completed Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State. The protesters…

  • Bebeji

    Cholera outbreak: Kano Govt. dispatches health officials to Bebeji LG

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN The Kano State Government has dispatched a team of health personnel to Bebeji Local Government Area of the state where an outbreak of suspected cholera was reported in three villages. A resident of the area, Malam Aminu Musa had told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that no fewer than 11 persons…

  • AMBODE

    Apapa congestion: Ambode flags off expansion of Abat Truck Terminal in Orile

    — 6th August 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Sunday, flagged off the expansion of the ABAT Truck Terminal in Orile Iganmu, assuring that work would be accelerated on the 1000-capacity terminal to take trucks parked indiscriminately on the roads and bridges. Governor Ambode, who led an extensive inspection of ongoing projects across the State that last…

  • Bindow

    Adamawa: Gov Bindow replaces two decamped commissioners

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa has sworn-in two new commissioners to replace the two that left his cabinet of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In the ceremony on Monday, Bindow said that the two new commissioners were to replace Alhaji Yayaji Mijinyawa of Ministry of Lands and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share