Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, are currently in a closed door at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Lawan, accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang, at the State House, arrived at few minutes to 2:00pm.

The meeting immediately the duo stepped into Osinbajo’s office.

Enang, at the weekend, had appealed for the reconvening of the senate.

According to him, “it is not a good time for lawmakers to go on break as there are pending matters that require urgent attention.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki had announced the break after security operatives laid a siege around him and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

Enang had added if the Senate did not reconvene immediately, it might adversely affect the country.

“We are appealing to senate leadership and all caucuses of the national assembly to see this as a clarion call for the good of the nation.

“As the liason officer between NASS and the federal government, I know it is not the intention of the lawmakers to make Nigerians suffer.”

READ ALSO: Asaba 2018: Casual workers protest unpaid allowances

He said the lawmakers’ vacation was usually planned around school holidays so members can spend time with their children, but the pending approval of a supplementary budget to fund the 2018 budget and the 2019 general election should be attended to urgently.

The supplementary funds would enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence preparation for the 2019 polls.

“This is an election year and the budget has just been appended to hence the urgent need to give approval for supplementary funds for it,” Enang said.

Details later…