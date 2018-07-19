– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - Asaba 2018: We’re set to host Africa – Otuaro
19th July 2018 - Taraba market killing: Miyetti Allah, others condemn attack
19th July 2018 - Imo women pray for successful APC congress
19th July 2018 - Cleric tasks Muslims to be steadfast, do good
19th July 2018 - Edo govt. visits, commiserates with family of 6-year-old flood victim, Victoria
19th July 2018 - Ogoni intensifies demand for Rivers guber
19th July 2018 - Flooding: FERMA begins de-silting of drainages in Edo
19th July 2018 - Akwa Ibom, Australian firm sign pact for Science Park
19th July 2018 - Osun guber: APC postpones primary election indefinitely
19th July 2018 - Osun 2018: Atanda emerges SDP governorship candidate
Home / National / Sports / Asaba 2018: We’re set to host Africa – Otuaro
ASABA

Asaba 2018: We’re set to host Africa – Otuaro

— 19th July 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Acting Governor of Delta State, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, on Wednesday, said the state government was ready to host Africa at the  21st African Senior Athletics Championship tagged “Asaba 2018”.

Athletes from 45 African countries including Nigeria would participate in the five-day showpiece billed for August 1 – 5 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Otuaro expressed this confidence while declaring open the “African Tour/Trial’, and test run of facilities at the stadium, saying that all the necessary facilities needed for the championship were in place for a successful event.

In his words, “Today marks the test running of the facilities in preparation of the African Senior Athletics Championship and as you can see we are very set for the country, we are set for Africa.

“For everyone, both athletes and guests, as a State Government, our simple message is that Delta state is set to give them a beautiful hosting. We are an accommodating people, everything that is needed to make this championship a success is set and we are welcoming them all,” he said.

READ ALSO: Taraba market killing: Miyetti Allah, others condemn attack

The acting governor said adequate security and other logistics had been provided to ensure a hitch free championship, adding that the test run of facilities was organised to prove to the world that the state was 100 per cent ready to host the continent.

Otuaro called on Deltans and lovers of sports to come out en-mass to give support to the athletes and make the event a memorable one, adding that the event would continue to be acknowledged in the annals of history as the most successful in the series of the championship.

While reiterating the hospitable nature of Deltans, he enjoined the visitors to also take advantage of the tourism potentials of the state

The test run of facilities for the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship featured various track and field events by students of selected secondary schools and professional athletes from within and outside the country.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ASABA

Asaba 2018: We’re set to host Africa – Otuaro

— 19th July 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Acting Governor of Delta State, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, on Wednesday, said the state government was ready to host Africa at the  21st African Senior Athletics Championship tagged “Asaba 2018”. Athletes from 45 African countries including Nigeria would participate in the five-day showpiece billed for August 1 – 5 at the Stephen Keshi…

  • TARABA

    Taraba market killing: Miyetti Allah, others condemn attack

    — 19th July 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Elders from the Yangdang and the Miyeti Allah in Taraba State have condemned Tuesday’s market attack on traders that led to the death of six persons. They, therefore, called on aggrieved members of the communities involved not to embark on retaliatory attacks. Leader of Yangdang social cultural group, Dr. Alfred Kobiba, who…

  • CONGRESS

    Imo women pray for successful APC congress

    — 19th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri Imo State First Lady, Nkechi Okorocha, on Wednesday, led over 1,000 women to pray for a successful congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for the weekend at the Victory Chapel, Government House, Owerri, the state capital. Mrs. Okorocha, who organised the prayer through one of her NGOs, the Women of Divine…

  • MUSLIMS

    Cleric tasks Muslims to be steadfast, do good

    — 19th July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate President Bukola Saraki led a number of dignitaries that graced fridau prayer for the repose of mother of former national chairman of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Hajia Ayisat Omo Agba Baraje, in Ilorin, on Wednesday. Other dignitaries included Governors Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state, Samuel Ortom of Benue State…

  • FAMILY OF DEAD FLOOD VICTIM VICTORIA OPARANTI

    Edo govt. visits, commiserates with family of 6-year-old flood victim, Victoria

    — 19th July 2018

    Members of the Edo State Executive Council have visited the family of the late Victoria Oparanti, a six-year-old kindergarten 3 pupil of New Generation Group of Schools, who drowned in a flood at the five-junction axis of Benin, on her way back from school. READ ALSO: 2 die in Edo flood amid protest Commissioner for…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share