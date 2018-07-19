Asaba 2018: We’re set to host Africa – Otuaro

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Acting Governor of Delta State, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, on Wednesday, said the state government was ready to host Africa at the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship tagged “Asaba 2018”.

Athletes from 45 African countries including Nigeria would participate in the five-day showpiece billed for August 1 – 5 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Otuaro expressed this confidence while declaring open the “African Tour/Trial’, and test run of facilities at the stadium, saying that all the necessary facilities needed for the championship were in place for a successful event.

In his words, “Today marks the test running of the facilities in preparation of the African Senior Athletics Championship and as you can see we are very set for the country, we are set for Africa.

“For everyone, both athletes and guests, as a State Government, our simple message is that Delta state is set to give them a beautiful hosting. We are an accommodating people, everything that is needed to make this championship a success is set and we are welcoming them all,” he said.

READ ALSO: Taraba market killing: Miyetti Allah, others condemn attack

The acting governor said adequate security and other logistics had been provided to ensure a hitch free championship, adding that the test run of facilities was organised to prove to the world that the state was 100 per cent ready to host the continent.

Otuaro called on Deltans and lovers of sports to come out en-mass to give support to the athletes and make the event a memorable one, adding that the event would continue to be acknowledged in the annals of history as the most successful in the series of the championship.

While reiterating the hospitable nature of Deltans, he enjoined the visitors to also take advantage of the tourism potentials of the state

The test run of facilities for the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship featured various track and field events by students of selected secondary schools and professional athletes from within and outside the country.