Taraba market killing: Miyetti Allah, others condemn attack

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Elders from the Yangdang and the Miyeti Allah in Taraba State have condemned Tuesday’s market attack on traders that led to the death of six persons.

They, therefore, called on aggrieved members of the communities involved not to embark on retaliatory attacks.

Leader of Yangdang social cultural group, Dr. Alfred Kobiba, who described the incident as ‘disheartening and most unfortunate,’ called on his people who were the most affected by the attack to keep calm and allow security agencies room to carry out their investigation to the fullest.

Kobiba, who said the victims were well known and respected businessmen in the area, described as ‘ridiculous’ the insinuation that the victims were cattle rustlers.

Said he, “Yesterday’s attack and gruesome murder of six well known and respected businessmen at Iware market in broad day light is disheartening and unfortunate.

“These six persons killed, five of who are Yangdang and one is Bacham, carried their own cows to the market and were killed as a spillover of the ongoing killing of minority tribes in Lau by herdsmen.

“As unfortunate as this is, I call on our people not to take the law into their hands. I also call on the security agencies thoroughly and objectively investigate this incident and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice as a way of forestalling further breakdown of law and order”.

Meanwhile, the state’s chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Sahabi Tukur, has also lent his voice to condemn Tuesday’s market attack on traders, describing it as ‘an act of criminality’.

Tukur denied that the attack was carried out by his members, insisting that not all cattle rearers or traders were registered members of the association.

According to Tukur, “We condemn the attack completely. It was unnecessary. Even if these people had rustled the cows, the right thing would have been to report them to the police rather than attacking them like that.

“Let me however say that this attack was not carried out by our members. People should understand that not all cattle rearers or traders are members of our association,” Tukur said.

Daily Sun recall that six traders were killed, on Tuesday afternoon, at Iware market, a suburb of Jalingo, the state capital when armed men attacked the market at the peak of trading.