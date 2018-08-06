– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Olympian praises Delta for hosting athletics championships
6th August 2018 - ASUU warns of LAUTECH’s imminent collapse over decaying infrastructure
6th August 2018 - JUST IN: Osinbajo, Senate Leader in closed door meeting
6th August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Casual workers protest unpaid allowances
6th August 2018 - Russian PM opposes NATO membership for Georgia 10 years after war
6th August 2018 - Cholera outbreak: Kano Govt. dispatches health officials to Bebeji LG
6th August 2018 - Apapa congestion: Ambode flags off expansion of Abat Truck Terminal in Orile
6th August 2018 - Adamawa: Gov Bindow replaces two decamped commissioners
6th August 2018 - Delta APC leaders dare Oshiomhole, reject Erue as party chair
6th August 2018 - Fake news: FG takes campaign to media houses
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Asaba 2018: Olympian praises Delta for hosting athletics championships
Udo-Obong

Asaba 2018: Olympian praises Delta for hosting athletics championships

— 6th August 2018

NAN

An Olympian, Enefiok Udo-Obong, on Monday gave  the host of the just-concluded Africa Senior Athletics Championships, Delta Government a pass mark for staging a successful event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-day event held at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium in Asaba, Delta.

Udo-Obong, who won gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the host was able to surmount some of the challenges that characterised the competition.

“The organisation of the competition had some hitches here and there but the organisers were able to pull it through.

“Looking at the enormity of the competition and the time the Delta Government accepted to host the rest of Africa in Asaba, I will say they have done well and I will give Asaba pass mark for the hosting.

READ ALSO JUST IN: Osinbajo, Senate Leader in closed door meeting

On the performance of participants, the 4×400 bronze medalist at the 2004 Athens Olympics, said the athletes’ performance was good.

Udo-Obong said that some of the upcoming athletes that took part in the championships should be given the necessary support to sharpen their skills and competitiveness.

NAN reports that Nigeria finished third on the medals table with nine gold, five silver and five bronze at the championships which ended on Sunday.

NAN reports that close to 1, 000 athletes from 52 countries took part in the event.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ASUU

ASUU warns of LAUTECH’s imminent collapse over decaying infrastructure

— 6th August 2018

Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The Academic Staff Union of University, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) chapter, on Monday, warned that the institution was at the verge of total collapse over lack of infrastructural decay in the institution. The Union said it was disturbed by the under-funding of the institution by its principals (Osun and…

  • OSINBAJO

    JUST IN: Osinbajo, Senate Leader in closed door meeting

    — 6th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, are currently in a closed door at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Lawan, accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang, at the State House, arrived at few minutes to 2:00pm. The meeting immediately the…

  • ASABA

    Asaba 2018: Casual workers protest unpaid allowances

    — 6th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Casual workers engaged by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the just concluded African Senior Athletics Championship, on Monday, staged a protest over alleged unpaid allowances by their employers. The five-day continental athletics championship tagged Asaba 2018 was held at the recently completed Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State. The protesters…

  • Bebeji

    Cholera outbreak: Kano Govt. dispatches health officials to Bebeji LG

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN The Kano State Government has dispatched a team of health personnel to Bebeji Local Government Area of the state where an outbreak of suspected cholera was reported in three villages. A resident of the area, Malam Aminu Musa had told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that no fewer than 11 persons…

  • AMBODE

    Apapa congestion: Ambode flags off expansion of Abat Truck Terminal in Orile

    — 6th August 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Sunday, flagged off the expansion of the ABAT Truck Terminal in Orile Iganmu, assuring that work would be accelerated on the 1000-capacity terminal to take trucks parked indiscriminately on the roads and bridges. Governor Ambode, who led an extensive inspection of ongoing projects across the State that last…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share