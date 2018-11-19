Sadly, we have recently witnessed the use of foul language among some of the political actors in the pre-campaign outings: Name-calling, finger-pointing, unsubstantiated and demeaning accusations and allegations have been rife. These should not be. They are reprehensible and condemnable. We call on politicians to eschew bitterness and conduct themselves as people of honour and integrity. It is worth stating and restating, that we need to have a country first before having those that will preside over its socio-political affairs.

Let the candidates identify core issues and sell them to the electorate. They should deviate from fanning the embers of discord and other things that are detrimental to the unity of the country. Never again should any person, group of persons or political party use religion and ethnicity to divide Nigerians. Let the politicians think about this great country first before any other consideration. Nigeria is, indeed, the only country we have. We should all work for its unity and greatness. No person’s political ambition is greater than the larger interests of the nation. This is one fact the politicians, especially the presidential candidates, should not toy with.

If serving the country is the motive for seeking elective offices, there would be no need for the ‘do or die’ approach to politics often witnessed in the country.

We are appalled by the actions of some of our political gladiators during the recent party primaries. The oddities, including monetisation, unsavoury tales of alleged gratification and commoditization, that characterised the primaries in some of the parties, should not be extended to the political campaigns.

There is no doubt that Nigerians deserve to evaluate what the candidates have to offer, and not resort to verbal violence on their political opponents which is often on display during campaigns.

Therefore, let candidates demonstrate in concrete and realistic terms how they plan to tackle the nation’s extant socio-economic problems. The hate speech and campaign of calumny witnessed in the 2015 season should be done away with in the interest of democracy and progress of our nation.