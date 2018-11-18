Major political parties in Nigeria have expressed their preparedness to kick-start political campaigns beginning from today ahead of next year’s elections as the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) officially lifts its ban on electioneering.

INEC had on January 9, 2018 released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 elections in accordance with the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

The Electoral Act, as amended, states in 99(I) that “For the purpose of this Act, the period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 90 days before polling day and ends 24 hours prior to the day.”

APC‘ll campaign on achievements

Festus Keyamo, Spokesperson of Buhari Campaign Organisation in an interview with Sunday Sun expressed the readiness of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) to officially commence campaigns for next year’s elections.

Keyamo, who disclosed that APC’s campaigns would showcase the achievements of the party in the last three and half years, pointed out that the ruling party is no longer running on promises.

“We have always been very prepared from day one. At the appropriate time, the schedule of activities will be revealed to Nigerians. However, because this campaign has to do with achievements of government, we are no longer running on promises, we are running on achievements. We are also going to make projections into the future from the angle of government tomorrow not from the angle of campaign organization. By 5 o’clock today in Abuja, they will be unveiling what they call the next level, which is more or less policy documents, achievement of government so far and projection into the next four years. These two documents will be launched from the angle of government. And that, of course, will set the tune for the campaign. As for the party’s schedule of activities, we are going to make them known to the public in no distant future,” he said.

PDP’ll organize productive campaigns

A former deputy national chairman and Board of Trustee (BoT) members of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Shuaibu Oyedokun, expressed the readiness of the leading opposition party for the 2019 campaign.

“We are fully prepared. We are ready to organize very successful and productive campaigns to market our product which, we believe, is sellable.

He noted further that the unity which the party has continued to enjoy after its presidential nomination convention was a further demonstration of the party’s readiness for the 2019 elections. “The PDP is fully prepared and that is already manifested in the fact that we had a wonderful, well organized and successful presidential nomination convention where we all came together and chose one candidate without any rancour. Again, all other aspirants agreed to work with the candidate, with a solid, coherent, strong party national executive and with a formidable presidential candidate, whom all others are cooperating with.