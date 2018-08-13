– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - How commuters kill stress on Lagos-Badagry Expressway
13th August 2018 - Pogba: I will be fined if…
13th August 2018 - Gymnast cries for help over training equipments
13th August 2018 - Ola Aina set for Torino medical
13th August 2018 - Ndidi gets high rating in Leicester’s defeat
13th August 2018 - France 2018: Falconets determined to reach quarter finals
13th August 2018 - CR7 scores on Juve debut
13th August 2018 - Dalung dangles $10,000 at Falconets
13th August 2018 - Arsenal fans slam ‘Calamity Cech’
13th August 2018 - Tyson Fury attacks Joshua again
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Arsenal fans slam ‘Calamity Cech’
Cech

Arsenal fans slam ‘Calamity Cech’

— 13th August 2018

Petr Cech has come in for criticism for his mixed first-half performance against Manchester City.

The Premier League champions took a 1-0 lead going into the first-half break after forcing Arsenal onto the back foot.

Raheem Sterling scored a fine solo goal to score his 50th goal for his side, as the England international danced past Hector Bellerin and Premier League debutant Matteo Guendouzi from the left wing to score a low drive past the Czech goalkeeper.

The forward, who was chosen to start the game ahead of Leroy Sane, gave the reigning champions the lead early on, after being set up by Benjamin Mendy.

READ ALSO APC wins Bauchi South bye election with landslide

The veteran ‘keeper was accused by some Arsenal fans of being beaten too easily, however, he almost gave City a 2-0 lead in comical fashion by almost putting the ball into the back of his own net after receiving a back pass from Guendouzi.

However, he made up for his error by making a double-save from Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick, before keeping out Aymeric Laporte’s close range follow-up.

The Gunners had chances of their own but Pep Guardiola’s side looked the most threatening, but some fans have voiced their displeasure at Emery’s choice between the sticks.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EKWEREMADU

APC, PDP, R-APC trade words over Saraki, Ekweremadu

— 13th August 2018

The opposition party stated that the new plot was a rehash of the blockade of the residences of Saraki and Ekweremadu by security operatives on June 24. Iheanacho Nwosu, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Chukwudi Nweje The saber rattling between the All progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Reformed…

  • SARAKIS TIME IS OVER

    Saraki’s time over – Oshiomhole

    — 13th August 2018

    “I think Saraki’s time is over. He fails to understand that the Nigerian national projcect is not at his mercy or the mercy of his own dynasty.” Excerpts of an address by national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, ADAMS OSHIOMHOLE, at a press conference in Abuja last week Basically, to respond to some of…

  • ALLEGED CORRUPTION

    APC, PDP fight over corruption allegations

    — 13th August 2018

    The PDP had asked the APC to respond to cases of alleged corruption involving President Buhari’s cronies, instead of making wild allegations against it. Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reminded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it lacked the rectitude to criticise the ruling party’s anti-corruption fight as…

  • BANDITS KILL POLICEMEN

    Bandits kill 4 policemen in Kaduna

    — 13th August 2018

    The incident took place at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday when a team of detectives drawn from Inspector-General’s IRT was ambushed by the bandits. • 8 nabbed attacking Zamfara market Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau Four policemen were ambushed and killed by bandits in Jankasa village, in Rigasa area of Igabi Local…

  • KATSINA

    By-election: APC clinches Katsina, Bauchi senatorial seats

    — 13th August 2018

    In his reaction after the announcement of the results, former Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly commended the voters for their faith in the APC – As stakeholders call for cancellation in Kogi Reps poll Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Paul Orude, Bauchi and  Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has announced…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share