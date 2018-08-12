APC wins Bauchi South bye election with landslide

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member representing Toro federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Lawal Yahaya Gumau, as the winner of the Bauchi South Senatorial District bye-election held, on Saturday.

Announcing the results, on Sunday, INEC’s Returning Officer for Bauchi South bye-election, Prof. Ahmed Sarki Fagam, declared the APC candidate winner of the election having polled the highest number of votes of the total number of votes cast.

Giving a breakdown of the results brought in by the collation officers in the seven Local Government Areas that make up Bauchi South, Fagam said that the APC candidate, Gumau polled a total of 119, 489 votes of 256, 753 votes cast to beat Ladan Saliu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 50, 256 votes.

READ ALSO: Buhari salutes Oyegun at 79

The results showed that the immediate past governor of the state, Isa Yuguda, who contested on the platform of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), scored a total of 33, 079 votes.

Barr. Hussein Umar of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) polled a total of 22, 896. Defected APC members, Hon. Aminu Tukur of the All Action Party (APP) got 11, 717 while Maryam Bagel of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) managed to get 3,800 votes.

A breakdown of the figures revealed that APC swept Alkaleri, Bauchi, Dass, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa and Toro local government areas while the PDP won Bogoro Local Government Area, the home base of Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Results obtained from INEC data centre indicated that a total number of 877, 160 voters were registered while the total number of accredited voters was 271, 703. Also, a total number of 245, 652 valid votes were recorded, while 11, 111 votes were rejected as the total number of votes cast was 256, 763. In all, 51, 460 votes were cancelled in Alkaleri, Bauchi, Tafawa Balewa, Bogor and Toro areas.