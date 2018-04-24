HAPPENING NOW: Army War College’s permanent site commissioned

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The commissioning of the famous Army War College (AWC) is currently underway, in Abuja, with the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, top government functionaries and military officers in attendance.

The College, established in 2017, before now operated at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, where participants of the pioneer course started from.

The College was established to develop the capacities of Nigerian Army officers in operational arts and campaign management while sharpening their basic strategic skills.

The AWC, which has a duration of 26 weeks, enlists officers in the ranks of Lt.-Colonels and Colonels.

The construction of the building took 4 months to complete and furnished with state-of-the-art equipment and furniture.

Details later…