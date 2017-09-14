Army to deal with soldiers maltreating IPOB members

By PHILIP NWOSU

The Nigerian Army said it will punish any soldiers or officer found guilty in the maltreatment and dehumanization of some alleged members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Abia state South East Nigeria.

The Army in a statement on its website said: “Our Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement are quite clear and any officer or soldier that infringed on any of such directive if found guilty, will face full wrath of the military justice system.”

A video which had gone viral had shown the several Nigerian Army soldiers whipping with stick and clubs some youths allegedly belonging to IPOB.

There were some others where young people rounded up and laid or stacked side by side on bare ground were commanded by soldiers and compelled to brutalize themselves in twos.

The video also showed the soldiers ordering the youths to rolls in muddy waters and some died as a result of the torture and inhuman treatment by the Nigerian Army troops.

The Army statement signed by the spokesman in Enugu, Colonel Sagir Musa reads in full: “The attention of the Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip trending on social media and other platforms purportedly showing troops humiliating some people at a checkpoint in Abia State, Nigeria.

“The issue is being investigated to ascertain the source and the actors in the clip. Our Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement are quite clear and any officer or soldier that infringed on any of such directive if found guilty, will face full wrath of the military justice system.

“We would like inform the public that 82 Division is also aware of the planned misinformation and propaganda arrangement by the secessionists Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“They intend to churn out prerecorded video clips aimed at discrediting the Nigerian Army, causing disaffection among the citizens of this country. They will be using bogus, manipulated and photo-shopped photographs as well as video clips.

“The public should be wary of such mischief, scrutinize and report same to the Nigerian Army or any of security agencies. The Division wishes to reassure the public that it is determined to ensuring the safety of lives and properties in its area of operational responsibility, particularly the entire South East geo-political zone as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We do not condone any act of indiscipline in the conduct of our operations and training exercises. Any claim of rights violation would be investigated and when confirmed, appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against the erring personnel. ”