Arewa youths back Saraki, cautions Oshiomhole on utterances

Desmond Mgbh, Kano

The Arewa Youths for Peace and Security (AYPS), a coalition of Northern groups and associations, has declared their unconditional support and solidarity for Senate President Bukola Saraki and other leadership of the Senate.

Addressing a press conference, on Wednesday, in Kano, its National President, Alhaji Salisu Magaji, held that from all available records, the present Senate has discharged its assigned mandate beyond rebuke and should be clothed in glory rather than harassed.

He faulted last week’s siege on the National Assembly by operatives of Department of State Services (DSS) saying it was a clear breach of the norms of democracy which should not have been allowed to happen.

Magaji counseled senators from the North against aligning themselves with any plot that designed to undermine or truncate Saraki’s leadership in the Senate.

The youths, drawn from the 19 northern states, took particular exception to the highly ‘militarised’ remarks of the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“The rule of the Senate is clear. It states how to elect and how to impeach a Senate President. None of its processes or articles of association includes the kind of subtle force and desperation implied in the remarks by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole” said Alhaji Magaji

“Dr. Saraki is not the problem of APC. He has exited to another party. APC has several problems to confront that have nothing to do with Saraki. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole should please leave Saraki alone, “Magaji stated.

He urged the senators to work within themselves towards resolving their problem, pointing out that the interference by the APC national chairman presents a precedent that would be hunt the upper house in the coming years.

Magaji also commented on the advisory by security authorities stopping pro- Saraki supporters from a peaceful march in Kano State, recalling that the authorities were silent when some group of anti-Saraki groups took to streets to express their views on same topic.