IPMAN

IPMAN stops operations in Anambra over demolition of filling station

— 15th August 2018

NAN

Petroleum marketers in Anambra State have shut their filling stations in protest for the demolition of a member’s property by the state government.

The marketers, under the aegis of Independent Petroleum Marketers  Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), said a filling station belonging to Chipet Petroleum on Azikiwe Avenue, Fegge in Onitsha, was demolished by Anambra Government for alleged improper siting without compensation to the owner.

A Correspondent of NAN) who monitored the situation reports that there was total compliance in Awka as filling stations in the capital city were closed, on Wednesday.

There was also panic buying of petroleum products on Tuesday night as customers scrambled in last minute rush to avoid being caught in the face off.

One of the marketers, who spoke to NAN anonymously, said the destroyed property passed through all the legal and approval processes, including the Certificate of Occupancy (C 0f O).

He said all efforts through letters of conciliation to get Anambra State Government to compensate the owner had met the brick wall.

READ ALSO: Kwara Inland revenue contributes N13.5b to state projects

The marketer said the Enugu Depot IPMAN, had decided to shut down operations of their members in Anambra in solidarity with Chipet Petroleum.

Chief Cletus Obiokafor, Chairman of petroleum dealers in Anambra confirmed the protest by members, saying it was the decision of the Enugu Depot of IPMAN.

Obiokafor said he could not say when the face off will end.

Reacting, Mr. C-Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in the state said efforts were on to resolve the impasse.

Adinuba said officials of government and the leadership of IPMAN would meet on the matter.

