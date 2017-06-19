Apprentice bags two months imprisonment for stealing motor batteries

A Surulere, Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced a 29-year-old apprentice, Sodiq Oloko, to two months imprisonment for stealing two motor batteries valued at N116,000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. A.A Paul, who pronounced the verdict, however, ordered that the two months imprisonment was without any option of fine.

Oloko faced a two-count charge of stealing and malicious damage.

The accused, whose address was not provided, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Christopher Okoliko, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 30 at No. 14, Sologun St., Aguda, Surulere, Lagos, at about 03.00 a.m.

He alleged that the accused went to the store room of the workshop where he was an apprentice and stole two motor batteries valued at N116,000, property of Ben Adeniyi

The prosecutor said the accused maliciously damaged two padlocks to the store room, valued N1, 500‎ making it to seem as if someone broke into the store room. ‎

He noted that the offence contravened Sections 285(1) and 348 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised). (NAN)