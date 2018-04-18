The Sun News
Politics
APC

… Appointment not APC affair –Party

— 18th April 2018

•We’re not surprised –PDP, Yakasai •It’s hypocritical, says Odumakin

Chinelo Obogo, with agency report

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the appointment of rights activist and lawyer, Festus Keyamo (SAN), as spokesperson for the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation.

The APC said it has nothing to do with Keyamo’s appointment; at this stage.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who reacted to the appointment, yesterday, said since other aspirants would be contesting for the position, setting up of campaign committee by an aspirant for the election does not involve the party.

“The reality is that what happens at this stage of the build-up to the 2019 presidential election does not involve the party.

“Yes, president Buhari has declared but there will be others that may likely contest for the same position.

“The appointment of Keyamo, by the Buhari Campaign Organisation, is not an APC affair at this stage.

“It is just like another aspirant under the APC platform setting up campaign structure by appointing some other persons.

“Whoever is appointed now is regarded as an action from one of our aspirants.

“As an unbiased umpire, the party is expected to be fair to all the aspirants contesting under our party platform. It is only when Buhari finally emerges as the APC presidential candidate that any appointment becomes an affair of the party,” he argued.

Regardless, mixed reactions have trailed Keyamo’s appointment.

Lagos State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador, said Keyamo’s appointment is a contradiction of his posturing as a rights activist and lawyer.

He said: “I am not fully disappointed because he is one of those that get legal briefs from the EFCC.

“For a man who has branded himself as a human rights activist, now taking up the appointment of a political party, contradicts the principles of human rights activism.

“How can he talk against this government when they are doing wrong since he is now a spokesperson?

“This is a government that the nation wants to changebecause it has failed, then, how can you call yourself an activist and you are supporting a government that people have rejected?

“That is a contradiction.”

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai added: “I am not surprised because he has been taking briefs from EFCC for a very long time, so, it should not be a surprise to anybody because he was a collaborator with the government.

“So, if he is appointed by the government whose agencies he has been patronising, that should not be a surprise.

“I have had different experiences in Nigeria such that those things do not come to me as a surprise.

“I’ve seen people who would speak at the top of their voice that they are committed patriots, all of a sudden, you will see them taking patronage from people they were opposing.”

But spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin differed.

He said Keyamo has the right to accept or reject the job, but said it was hypocritical on the part of president Buhari to announce Keyamo’s appointment while he was telling the international community that he was not focused on the election.

“He has the right to accept any job that he wants to and Buhari can appoint anyone that he wants as well.

“But, there is so much hypocrisy surrounding this appointment.

“Buhari was with Theresa May of Britain, on Monday, where he said that while others where fixated on the next election, he is concentrating on improving the economy of the country, but, while he was making that statement, Chibuike Amaechi was writing an appointment letter for a spokesman for a campaign for which he is yet to win the ticket of his party.

“Is that not hypocrisy?

“His party has not held its primary and he has already started appointing people for his campaign”, Odumakin said.

1 Comment

  1. AK UROSS 18th April 2018 at 8:12 am
    Reply

    It is now that Nigerians will know who Keyamo is. Giving small boy like Keyamo a senior advocate is very wrong and a great mistake. What has he achieved to merit him a senior advocate? He claimed to be a human right activist and playing roles with those he has been opposing. Shame to you Keyamo. God punish you idiot.

Latest

Abia

Abia teachers on strike over 6 months salary arrears

— 18th April 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba Teachers in Abia public schools have embarked on strike over six months salary arrears owed them by the state government. This was even as the teachers accused the state leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) of undermining the plight of members by always thwarting moves to ventilate their grievances.  The…

  • INEC

    INEC boss swears-in 7 new RECs

    — 18th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has administered tha oath of office on seven new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), bringing the number of RECs to 33. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who administered the oath, in Abuja, yesterday, expressed confidence that the new RECs would contribute to the commission’s determination to make…

  • Buhari

    2019: Buhari appoints Keyamo campaign spokesman

    — 18th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation has appointed  a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and  rights activist, Festus Keyamo as its director of Strategic Communication, for the president’s re- election in 2019. A statement issued by the Director General of  the campaign organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,  said Keyamo’s appointment was in respect of…

  • APC

  • NMA

    ERGP: Bill Gates told Nigeria naked truth –NMA

    — 18th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said the world’s second richest man, Bill Gates, told Nigeria the truth when he said the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) will not take the country far. The NMA also said handling of the advice, which fizzled after it trended few days on…

