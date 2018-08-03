APC stung by bees that swarm around PDP

With what is happening in the APC at present, it is obvious that the same bees that swarm around the PDP and stung it in 2015 have bitten APC today.

Onuoha Ukeh

On June 12, 2015, I published an article with the above headline, wherein I talked about the controversy that engulfed the nation over the emergence of Senator Bukola Saraki and Hon. Yakubu Dogara as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively, against the expectation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). At that time, the APC had made so much fuss about the election of Saraki and Dogara as leaders of the National Assembly, calling it all sorts of names.

In the article, I had stated that what happened in 2015 at the National Assembly was a repeat of an event in June 2011 at the House of Representatives, when Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, now Sokoto State governor, was elected Speaker against the desire of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

With what is happening in the APC at present, it is obvious that the same bees that not only swarm around the PDP but also stung it in 2015 have bitten APC today. Like it happened to PDP in 2015, APC is witnessing defections of some of its top-notch members to the PDP. Already, Saraki, Tambuwal, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, and Kwara State governor, Ahmed Abdulfatah, have dumped the APC for the PDP. Also, 14 APC senators, including ex-Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Senator Dino Melaye have defected from APC to the PDP. Likewise, 18 Sokoto State lawmakers and 23 Kwara State lawmakers, APC national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, former Nigerian ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, and others have quit APC for the PDP.

History is, indeed, repeating itself. With the defections, PDP, the gainer, is grinning from ear to ear, just like APC, now the loser, did in 2015. It appears that nemesis has caught up with the APC as some of what it gained in 2015 are being lost presently. The APC is receiving today the measure it gave the PDP in 2015.

This is why it is amusing that, after Saraki defected to PDP, APC is shouting from the rooftops that he must resign his position as Senate President, since he has left the party on whose platform he emerged. But APC failed to acknowledge that, although Saraki was an APC senator, the party never made him Senate President. Senators did, at a time the party opposed it, and, therefore, would be the ones to decide whether Saraki stays or leaves.