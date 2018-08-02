– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Nigeria divided, says Tambuwal at defection rally
2nd August 2018 - 23 Kwara lawmakers defect to PDP
2nd August 2018 - Wike commends Tambuwal’s defection to PDP
2nd August 2018 - I’m not planning to defect from APC – Kalu
2nd August 2018 - Buhari billed for London hospital on 10-day vacation
2nd August 2018 - Restructuring better than diversification, says Soludo
2nd August 2018 - Appeal Court okays elections reordering
2nd August 2018 - Ighalo fires season’s 11th goal
2nd August 2018 - TRENDY UZOIGWE 08165928075
2nd August 2018 - From defection to impeachment
Home / Cover / National / Nigeria divided, says Tambuwal at defection rally
EXIT TAMBUWAL

Nigeria divided, says Tambuwal at defection rally

— 2nd August 2018

…Sokoto gov, party spokesman exit APC for PDP

Ndubuisi Orji; Romanus Ugwu; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Exodus from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continued yesterday as the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal announced his exit.

He took with him 18 of the 30 House of Assembly members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

READ ALSO: 2019: Tambuwal may join PDP today

The woes of the APC deepened further as its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, also dumped the ruling party, blaming his resignation on what he called fragrant usurpation of his responsibility.

READ ALSO: Why I’m resigning from APC – Bolaji Abdullahi

But the Federal Government and the APC claimed that they were not distracted or surprised by the defection of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Tambuwal, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and Abdullahi.

Tambuwal said he was returning to the PDP, which he left four years ago, because the opposition party has learnt some bitter lesson from its past experience.

Tambuwal, who announced his defection at a rally in Sokoto, expressed disappointment that the APC, which promised so much in 2015, has not broken new grounds in any positive way.

Tambuwal at defection rally in Sokoto

Motorcade of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, driving through the crowd that witnessed his detection to the PDP

He noted that instead of moving the country forward, the ruling party has reached an unprecedented height in impunity and vices, beyond the challenges that forced himself and others out of the PDP.

The Sokoto governor noted that the APC has brazenly turned itself into a sanctuary for the corrupt and a machine for rigging and for the rape of democracy.

“There are issues of brazen inequity and capacity and questionable distribution of appointments/projects. This is in addition to lack of statesmanship in responding to national issues, among other things that are for aggravating the anomaly.”

Tambuwal said unfortunately, the government has often blamed the current state of affairs on political opponents. He lamented that all attempts to discuss the electoral promises of the APC-led government, including the restructuring of the country as promised Nigerians in the APC manifesto, have proved abortive.

READ ALSO: Without restructuring, Nigeria may soon break up – Gen. Momah

“I cannot look those who elected me their governor here in Sokoto State in the face and boldly point to any meaningful federal projects initiated in the state under the APC government. Even the bulk of uncompleted federal projects here that were inherited from the previous administration have largely remained in their state of neglect. Sokoto State is also not being meaningfully carried along in political appointments and in other matters of national importance. He explained that his decision to ditch the ruling party is motivated by his interest in governance and the economic wellbeing of the people.

“Information from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that over nine million jobs have been lost in the last three years, since the APC government came into office. While youth unemployment rate was 11.70 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2014, it rose to 33.10 per cent in third quarter of 2017 under the APC government. The economy is not showing any real signs of improvement. Our educational and health institutions are in retreat. Poverty is on rampage and still ravages the land. It is unacceptable that majority of those who voted for APC in 2015 should have nothing good to show for it.

“As in the past, it is only my interest in equity, the wellbeing of Nigerians and a befitting future for our teeming youths, national unity and economic prosperity that has led to my new locus in Nigerian politics today. We all have a duty to do our best, while nudging our political parties to progressively align political contests in Nigeria along clear ideological lines; such that sooner rather than later the aspirations and the will of our people will be the only determinant of election outcomes,” Tambuwal stated.

On his part, Abdullahi, in the statement he personally signed claimed he had to endure flagrant usurpation of his role as spokesman of the party in a manner that he considered unbefitting of a ruling party and inconsistent with his ethical standards.

“In a situation whereby my loyalty is constantly brought into question, my subordinates deployed to subvert my office and my views constantly second guessed on the basis of my political affiliation, it has become imperative for me to review my position,” he stated.

According to the Federal Government, the exit of Saraki is a great relief to the APC.

READ ALSO: APC won’t miss Saraki – Okorocha

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who stated this while briefing State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting said Saraki had become the greatest obstacle to the government.

The minister said the APC would lose nothing with the defection of Saraki and his loyalists adding that the party in the state will grow stronger with his exit.

Also reacting, APC in a statement by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said: “Every follower of events in recent times could decipher the signs that foretold the exit of Saraki, Tambuwal, Ahmed, Abdullahi, from our great party.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EXIT TAMBUWAL

Nigeria divided, says Tambuwal at defection rally

— 2nd August 2018

…Sokoto gov, party spokesman exit APC for PDP Ndubuisi Orji; Romanus Ugwu; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Exodus from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continued yesterday as the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal announced his exit. He took with him 18 of the 30 House of Assembly members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). READ ALSO: 2019:…

  • 23 APC LAWMAKERS

    23 Kwara lawmakers defect to PDP

    — 2nd August 2018

    23 APC lawmakers in the Kwara State House of Assembly have defected to opposition party PDP, citing harassment, intimidation and “arbitrary use of government institutions” as grievances. Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin All but one of the 24 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled Kwara State House of Assembly have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party…

  • RIGHT THING TO DO - DEFECTION

    Wike commends Tambuwal’s defection to PDP

    — 2nd August 2018

    “There are lots of Nigerians, who believe that the right thing should be done. What the Sokoto governor has done, is the right thing.” Tony John, Port Harcourt River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the defection of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a victory for democracy, noting…

  • APC PROBLEMS

    I’m not planning to defect from APC – Kalu

    — 2nd August 2018

    “In the APC we acknowledge that we have a problem and we are going to fine-tune and come out with a strategy to resolve these issues.” Louis Ibah Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu on Wednesday debunked the speculation that he was about quitting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the…

  • LONDON HOLIDAY

    Buhari billed for London hospital on 10-day vacation

    — 2nd August 2018

    Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that Mr Buhari would be taking the London holiday starting Friday. Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will begin a 10 working-day holiday from tomorrow. “President Buhari will be in London for the holiday,” the Special Adviser to the President…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share